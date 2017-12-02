Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Hundreds of 'bikies' to descend on Ballina, Lismore

The 2016 event had record numbers.
The 2016 event had record numbers. Alina Rylko
Alina Rylko
by

The Northern Rivers Ulysses Club is hosting their annual Charity Toy Run on Sunday with all proceeds going to local charity, Our Kids.

Our Kids raises funds to purchase paediatric equipment for Lismore Base Hospital to help keep children local when needing medical care.

The Charity purchases equipment for families or community who care for children with special needs.

Santa will be there on the day for the children and for breakfast before the toy runs starts at Ballina Seagulls Leagues Club.

Breakfast from 8am, with the ride to depart at 10am from Ballina Seagulls Leagues Club, arriving at Harold Fredrick's Car Park in Lismore at 10.30 to hand over the toys to Our Kids.

Related Items

Lismore Northern Star
Refund options for drink cans more than one hour away

Refund options for drink cans more than one hour away

Container deposit scheme has launched, but Northern Rivers drink consumers will have to travel more than one hour north or south for refunds.

Green slip refund: when will you get it?

GTP Greenslip refunds are on their way to millions of drivers.

AROUND 4.2 million vehicle owners will receive a refund

How much would you pay for a Falls Festival ticket?

FUN: Crowds at Falls Festival in Byron Bay.

Music lovers are being forced to fork out big dollars

'Primal, completely illogical' reaction as mate stabbed dead

Jurors heard Mr Gathercole took his friend's dog for a walk before the fatal incident. (FILE PHOTO)

Impact of booze on mate's mindset crucial, defence lawyer says

Local Partners