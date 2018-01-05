Menu
Humpty Dumpty helps local hospital

Casino Memorial Hospital Casino has been given a vital piece of training equipment.
Casino Memorial Hospital Casino has been given a vital piece of training equipment. Doug Eaton

CASINO and District Memorial Hospital will benefit from the Humpty Dumpty Foundation "Great Humpty Ball” this year with the donation of an ALS Baby Trainer 200 valued at $7550 for its emergency department.

Close to 400 Humpty supporters joined Humpty's patron, television journalist Ray Martin, late last year at the Four Seasons Hotel in Sydney for the gala dinner.

On the evening, more than $900,000 was raised and from the event's fundraising, 88 pieces of essential medical equipment will be donated to many of the 359 children's hospitals and health services the charity supports nationally.

The ALS Baby Trainer 200 is a portable skill trainer equipped with an ECG rhythm simulator for realistic infant resuscitation training.

The baby mannequin has a realistic anatomy and provides the opportunity to practise advanced resuscitation skills.

Use of the training equipment will ensure medical staff maintain the skills to ensure best care is provided to paediatric patients.

"Once again our Humpty supporters have made a real difference to young Australian lives by raising almost $1 million this year,” Humpty Dumpty Foundation founder and executive chairman Paul Francis said.

"It is a real testament to the generosity and goodwill of the guests who attended our 27th Great Humpty Ball.

"On behalf of the young Aussie lives who will benefit from this medical equipment to the medical professionals who bring about positive outcomes, I thank each and every one of our supporters for these kind donations.”

The Humpty Dumpty Foundation has now raised more than $60 million and continues to make a significant impact on the lives of sick and injured children at children's hospitals and health service centres in every state.

Topics:  casino and district memorial hospital great humpty ball humpty dumpty foundation northern rivers health

Lismore Northern Star
