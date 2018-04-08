Humpty Dumpty helping to put sick children back together

Casino & District Memorial Hospital accept the ALS Baby Trainer from donors, Haymans Electrical. From left, Ellen Palmer, Stuart Gallad, Tracey Cunnington, Kayelene Guthrie, Fay Hartley and Stephen Field.

Casino & District Memorial Hospital accept the ALS Baby Trainer from donors, Haymans Electrical. From left, Ellen Palmer, Stuart Gallad, Tracey Cunnington, Kayelene Guthrie, Fay Hartley and Stephen Field.

THE Casino and District Hospital's emergency department will benefit from a joint donation of $7550 of medical equipment from the Humpty Dumpty Foundation and Metal Manufacturers Limited.

The ALS Baby Trainer 200 is a portable skill trainer equipped with an ECG rhythm similar for realistic infant resuscitation training.

The baby manikin has anatomy that offers exceptional realism for individual training and provides an opportunity for users to practice their advanced resuscitation skills.

The use of this training equipment will ensure medical and nursing staff maintain their skills to ensure they can continue to provide the best care to paediatric patients.

Humpty Dumpty Foundation Founder and Executive Chairman Paul Francis OAM said Metal Manufacturers Limited's support for the local community was immeasurable.

"Their support of Casino and District Memorial Hospital means staff there have access to state of the art, life-saving medical training equipment,” Mr Francis said.

"I applaud this contribution as it demonstrates their commitment to the wider community.”