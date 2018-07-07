Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Poseidon cruises was travelling outbound and saw this humpback on the northern side of Cairns' shipping channel. Photo Credit: Markus Mende, Indepth Video
Poseidon cruises was travelling outbound and saw this humpback on the northern side of Cairns' shipping channel. Photo Credit: Markus Mende, Indepth Video
Environment

Humpbacks are here but where is Migaloo?

by Daniel Bateman
7th Jul 2018 6:14 AM

WHALES are feeling playful on their northbound journey through Great Barrier Reef waters but the most famous whale in the world looks to be taking a detour via New Zealand.

Passengers and crew on-board Poseidon Outer Reef Cruises spotted this humpback whale on their way out of the Cairns shipping channel on Monday.

It is believed there were two humpbacks in the area, but only one was seen playing and showing off for the tourist boat.

Whale season is currently in full swing in the Far North, with record numbers of the marine mammals making the annual journey from Antarctica to the Reef for mating and to give birth.

The most famous of these whales is usually Migaloo, the all-white humpback.

However it seems Migaloo might give FNQ a wide berth this year, after he was believed to have been spotted in New Zealand waters.

The New Zealand Herald reported on Monday that a albino humpback was sighted off the coast of NZ's North Island, with an expert claiming the animal was more than likely to be Migaloo.

Related Items

Show More
editors picks humpbacks migaloo new zealand

Top Stories

    Ballina set to overtake Lismore in population boom

    premium_icon Ballina set to overtake Lismore in population boom

    News BALLINA Shire is soon set to overtake Lismore's population, in what some say is a worrying trend for the regional centre - but not everyone agrees.

    Why we should support Kyogle's rally: Council boss

    premium_icon Why we should support Kyogle's rally: Council boss

    News The council "strongly rejects” allegations from community group

    HUGE DEMAND: Lismore real estate is hot property

    premium_icon HUGE DEMAND: Lismore real estate is hot property

    News First home buyers and investors are snapping up houses

    Despite valiant efforts, the young boy drowned

    Despite valiant efforts, the young boy drowned

    News Tragic tale of summer mishap

    Local Partners