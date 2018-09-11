Humidor handed top weight in Cups

Jockey Damian Lane (right) rides Humidor to win race 7, the New Zealand Bloodstock Memsie Stakes, during Memsie Stakes Day at Caulfield Racecourse in Melbourne, Saturday, September 1, 2018. (AAP Image/George Salpigtidis) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

HUMIDOR is topweight for both the Caulfield and Melbourne Cups.

Darren Weir's stable star, who chases a fourth Group 1 in Saturday's Makybe Diva Stakes, will carry 58kg.

"There's no doubt in my mind he is the best-performed and highest rated horse in both races," Racing Victoria's Greg Carpenter said. "It's been a challenging year this year in constructing the weights because there is no natural top-weight in both races this year."

Pointing to the absence of last year's winners Boom Time (Caulfield Cup) and Rekindling (Melbourne Cup), Carpenter said handicapping this season's features was more difficult than usual.

Since Makybe Diva retired in 2005 after posting her third Melbourne Cup win, only Fiorente (2013) has failed to defend his crown.

Godolphin star Best Solution has 57.5kg in both Cups.

Aidan O'Brien's trio - Lancaster Bomber (57.5kg), Cliffs Of Moher (56.5kg) and Idaho (56kg) - are prominent in the weights.

Torcedor, now trained by Andreas Wohler, has 57kg.

The Melbourne Cup is again likely to feature up to a dozen international raiders.

RV is confident up to six northern hemisphere contenders could contest in the Caulfield Cup, led by Chestnut Coat, Folkswood, Emotionless, Red Verdon, Teodoro and Sole Impact.