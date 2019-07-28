Humbled by Hall of Fame award

A humble John Wright on stage as he is inducted into the Hall of Fame at the Richmond Valley Business Awards.

A humble John Wright on stage as he is inducted into the Hall of Fame at the Richmond Valley Business Awards. Susanna Freymark

IT WAS clear John Wright didn't expect to be inducted into the Hall Of Fame at the Richmond Valley Business Awards at Club Evans on Saturday night.

He looked humbled to be on the stage as Evans Head Business and Community Chamber member and also, a Hall of Fame inductee, Trevor Mallet presented him with the award.

"You do community things because you're giving back,” Mr Wright, a former banker, said.

"Having worked in the business world, it's my passion to see business and the community succeed.”

Chamber president Rachel Arthur said Mr Wright had been a great mentor in her role as president.

She spoke about him growing up in Woodburn and relocating his family with wife Deirdre Wright to Papua New Guinea before returning to Evans Head.

For years Mr Wright has put together the Experience Evans Head Guide.

"We're fortunate in Evans Head, we have all the essential services and you keep them by being proactive,” he said.

"The town relies heavily on tourism.”

Attracting visitors to the town and sharing the place he calls home is a passion for John Wright.