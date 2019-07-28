Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A humble John Wright on stage as he is inducted into the Hall of Fame at the Richmond Valley Business Awards.
A humble John Wright on stage as he is inducted into the Hall of Fame at the Richmond Valley Business Awards. Susanna Freymark
Community

Humbled by Hall of Fame award

Susanna Freymark
by
28th Jul 2019 3:44 PM

IT WAS clear John Wright didn't expect to be inducted into the Hall Of Fame at the Richmond Valley Business Awards at Club Evans on Saturday night.

He looked humbled to be on the stage as Evans Head Business and Community Chamber member and also, a Hall of Fame inductee, Trevor Mallet presented him with the award.

"You do community things because you're giving back,” Mr Wright, a former banker, said.

"Having worked in the business world, it's my passion to see business and the community succeed.”

Chamber president Rachel Arthur said Mr Wright had been a great mentor in her role as president.

She spoke about him growing up in Woodburn and relocating his family with wife Deirdre Wright to Papua New Guinea before returning to Evans Head.

For years Mr Wright has put together the Experience Evans Head Guide.

"We're fortunate in Evans Head, we have all the essential services and you keep them by being proactive,” he said.

"The town relies heavily on tourism.”

Attracting visitors to the town and sharing the place he calls home is a passion for John Wright.

Chamber president Rachel Arthur on stage with John Wright as he receives his Hall of Fame award at the Richmond Valley Business Awards.
Chamber president Rachel Arthur on stage with John Wright as he receives his Hall of Fame award at the Richmond Valley Business Awards. Susanna Freymark
business awards club evans evan head john wright northern rivers community richmond valley
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Kitchens hit the road

    premium_icon Kitchens hit the road

    News Food Truck Festival dishes up another successful day of dining

    Who is an Australian?

    premium_icon Who is an Australian?

    News Panel looks at how we fit a culture

    Man charged over 15 break and enters

    premium_icon Man charged over 15 break and enters

    News Police arrested the man after investigations earlier this month

    PHOTOS: Stunning Splendour recap

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Stunning Splendour recap

    Music The highlights from our Splendour in the Grass galleries