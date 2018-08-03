Six vehicles seized as police hunt down Hawi hitman

Forensic police begin the investigation to track down the killer. Picture: Toby Zerna

POLICE believe Mahmoud "Mick" Hawi's killer disguised themselves in an everyday Toyota Aurion sedan just moments after dramatically executing the fearsome former bikie boss in broad daylight.

Strike Force Amirs detectives have seized six vehicles they claim to have traced to the underworld hit on Hawi via hundreds of hours of CCTV footage of southwest Sydney streets.

Former Comanchero bikie boss Mahmoud 'Mick' Hawi. Picture: AAP

Four of those vehicles, inclu­ding a tow truck, were found during dawn raids on six addresses in Beverly Hills, Bardwell Park, Brighton Le Sands, Carlton, Hurstville and Padstow yesterday.

Police targeted six locations yesterday.

Hawi, 37, had just finished a morning gym session at Rockdale Fitness First on February 15 when he was shot multiple times by a masked gunman through the front window of his Mercedes-Benz 4WD.

One of the cars seized in the raids.

A late-model Mercedes was set alight just moments later in a nearby street and two men were seen running from the area.

Criminal Groups Squad Commander, Detective Superintendent Deb Wallace, believes Hawi's attackers then jumped in a stolen silver Aurion.

Hawi at the Sapphire Suite Nightclub's in Kings Cross.

"The Aurion, we'll say would be the getaway car … that was the car used to get away from the burnt-out ­vehicle," Supt Wallace said.

CCTV captured the car two days later on the back of the now-seized tow truck.

The Aurion was discovered by ­detectives in March, dumped on a street in Beaconsfield.

Yesterday's raids also yielded a black Prado seen travelling in convoy with the Aurion on the day of the murder - possibly to carry out surveillance.

Police executed a search warrant on Stoney Creek Road, Beverly Hills as part of the investigation into Hawi’s death. Picture: NSW Police

Also seized by police was a white Toyota Corolla and black Mazda ­believed to have helped co-ordinate the murder, as well as $22,000 in cash, mobile phones and radios capable of tracking police activity.

Supt Wallace said police were slowly unravelling the elaborate plot to kill Hawi but were now closing in on the perpetrators.

A Padstow business premises that was raided.

"We believe this involves a number of people involved in the planning, the facilitation, the execution, so we're closing the net … it's like a jigsaw puzzle," he said.

"We think we have established reasons for the ­execution. It is my belief that those involved in the actual murder are aware of our ­information … I believe they are feeling very vulnerable and very uncomfortable, as they should be."

Police at the Padstow site. Picture: NSW Police

Nobody was arrested during yesterday's raids but police are expected to question anyone connected to the cars.

Nobody at the six ­addresses are believed to be linked to the Comanchero bikie gang.

Vision aired in March showed a balaclava-clad gunman fire multiple shots into Hawi in the driver's seat before­ fleeing into the large carpark.

The chilling moment Mick Hawi was gunned down in Rockdale.

Police believe the motive for the assassination may have been financial.

They are looking at whether Hawi tried to extort $300,000 from a wealthy Sydney property developer who then sought help to have the dispute resolved.

Hawi had himself served time over the death of Anth­ony Zervas in the infamous 2009 brawl between the ­Comanchero and Hells Ang­els bikie gangs but had been keeping a low profile in the years after his release.