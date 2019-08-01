Human remains found at truck explosion site

Tony Hickey was driving the truck that exploded on Friday.

MT MAGNET Police have recovered human remains believed to be that of missing truck driver Tony Hickey.

Media reports say that Mr Hickey, 67, was driving a truck carrying explosives to a licensed blast site at Bulga Downs station for disposal.

The explosion happened on the afternoon of Friday, July 26, 42km south of Sandstone on the Menzies Road.

A Western Australia Police Force Media spokeswoman told Big Rigs that the matter was being investigated as a Coronial Investigation and a report was being prepared for the Coroner.