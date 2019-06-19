Menu
Human bones found on popular NSW beaches

19th Jun 2019 3:19 PM

Bones belonging to one or more humans have been discovered at Port Macquarie beaches on the NSW mid north coast.

A spear fisherman contacted police on Saturday after finding a bone in the water at Flynn's Beach. No other items were found during a search a day later.

More bones were found by another spear fisherman at nearby Flat Rock, east of Nobby Head, on Monday.

The bones have been handed to police and are being forensically tested to try to identify the person or people via DNA.

Any results with be compared with missing person records, NSW Police said in a statement.

A further search of the area, involving police divers, began on Wednesday.

