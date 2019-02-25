Human ‘bin chickens’ are making cash from your containers

IT'S no longer just the ibis and crows vying for your trash: The scheme offering cash for containers is making your recycling bin a target for human "bin chickens".

Brisbane City Council Field Services Chairman Vicki Howard said council had received about 50 reports of bin scavenging in the past three months.

"Scavenging through bins is a public health and safety issue and can result in littler being spilt from bins and left on the street, undermining Brisbane's reputation as a litter-free city," Cr Howard said.

"Council does not condone people going through bins for the purpose of taking items, whether they be wheelie bins out on the kerb for pick-up or public bins across the city."

A Queensland Police spokesman said that while there had been no complaints made to police recently about possible thefts from bins parked on a kerb, taking items from bins was a legal grey area.

"It depends on what the allegation is," the spokesman said. "If you go onto someone's property you could potentially be charged with trespass or public nuisance. It would be hard to prove possession of a discarded item to be theft unless it was personal items such as documents which may constitute identity theft. Each council can have their own by-laws relating to bins and kerbside collection."

Plastic drink bottles and other refuse have become hot property after the Queensland Government introduced the Containers for Change scheme, paying 10c per eligible container.

More than 240 million containers have been exchanged for cash since the scheme began in November.

Residents in many suburbs have posted on local social media groups that they have witnessed people taking items from recycling bins.

This week in the Newmarket/Alderley area, there were reports of a man driving around streets after dark on recycling collection days, stopping at various houses to rummage through bins parked on the footpath. Another resident reported seeing an elderly woman walking the streets, searching through bins. A Holland Park man said that he'd witnessed people in professional-looking protection gear going through bins.

Lawyer Travis Schultz, from Travis Schultz Law, said there were several legal factors in play when it came to rubbish, bins and public spaces.

"Under Queensland Law, the 'finder' of an item acquires good title to that item except as against the true legal owner," Mr Schultz said. "If a person finds an item in which the owner has not relinquished ownership intentionally, then taking it could be a criminal offence of stealing (under section 391 of the Criminal Code).

"On the other hand, where a person has abandoned an item and has intentionally relinquished ownership (for example, by throwing it out), then it would not constitute stealing to take it.

"If a person has discarded an item by, for example, placing it on the footpath for kerbside collection, then it would not be stealing to take it.

"The circumstance may be different however where a person has 'gifted' the item to someone else - for example, by placing it into a charity collection bin or recycling facility. It would potentially amount to theft to take an item out of a recycling bin where it had been intentionally deposited there by the true owner to benefit the owner of that recycling facility (such as the council or a charity).

"There are no specific laws prohibiting trash diving in Queensland but they do exist in certain places overseas. It is normally a council issue where bylaws or other regulations set the rules as to when it is permissible to go through another person's rubbish.

"A person should never enter onto the land of someone else to go through their rubbish bin because that could amount to trespass. Where the bin is located on public property, it is unlikely to be illegal to look through the bin for salvageable items unless it was a designated recycling or charity bin."

