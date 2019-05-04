Hugo will need to hit ground running

ROAD RUNNER: Lennox Head five-eighth Hugo Marks is back from a stint away working on the roads.

RETURNING five-eighth Hugo Marks and second-rower Harry Bungate will help lead Lennox Head against a Casuarina side aiming for five straight wins in Far North Coast rugby union today.

Work commitments on the roads have restricted Marks to just one game while Bungate is back from an overseas roster scaffolding.

This will be the biggest test of the season for the young Trojans who have not played since before Easter.

"We might struggle for size but we get some leadership and direction with Hugo in the side,” Lennox Head coach Rob Fish said

"Harry is another lineout jumper and we've picked up Callum Jones in the second row, I think he'll be one to watch along with Jack Tyndall at open side flanker, he's very good over the ball.

"We have guys in the centres who can come across to five-eighth when Hugo isn't playing so we do have some depth in the backline.”

Marks will line up against Vitori Buatava, who played for the Fijian national side between 2007-2011.

Halfback Webb Lillis has plenty of skill while its No 8 Mitch Planten is a damaging ball-runner.

Casuarina have been big improves this year but are yet to beat a semi-final team from 2018.

Lennox Head reached the grand final last year but are a new-look side having lost eight players including two centres and its three front-rowers.

"It will be a tight game, we'll have to concentrate on set pieces and get it right at the scrum,” Fish said.

"Our front rowers are only young but they're good around the field and have trained really well.

"It looked like we might have struggled this year but we're getting decent numbers and everyone is enjoying each others company.”

Kick-off is 3.15pm.

In other games, Wollongbar-Alstonville front-rower Matt Wright will play his 400th game for the Pioneers against Bangalow at Lyle Park, Wollongbar.

Elsewhere, Ballina will host Grafton while holding its Raz Burtonwood memorial day at Quays Reserve.

Lismore plays the Casino Bulls at Lismore Rugby Park and Southern Cross University takes on Byron Bay at the Byron Recreation Ground.

SATURDAY GAMES

Casuarina Beach: 1. Bruce Somerville, 2. Dan Heritage (c), 3. Rob Beacroft, 4. Elisio Tagidrau, 5. Chris Dowling, 6. Chris Luxton (c), 7. Ross Colvin, 8. Mitch Planten, 9. Matt Burgess, 10. Vitori Buatava, 11. Josh Harman, 12. Rian Olivier, 13 Kai George, 14. Michael Coates, 15. Richard White. Coach: Mick Hall

versus

Lennox Head: 1. Angus Langfield, 2. John Young, 3. John Clark, 4. Callum Jones, 5. Harry Bungate, 6. Sam Dwyer, 7. Jack Tyndall, 8. Hayden Blair (c), 9. Abe Goldsmith, 10. Hugo Marks, 11. Kyle Wilson, 12. Sean Watkins, 13. Callum S Jones, 14. Jack Norman, 15. Sam Fitzgerald. Coach: Rob Fish

Referee: Will Palmer

Ballina: 1. Isaac Pratten, 2. Siaosi Ofalanga, 3. Callum Turner, 4. Eddy Ragamate, 5. Marcus Lees, 6. Jakob O'Connor, 7. Luke Kliese, 8. Brad Brown (c), 9. Nick Watson, 10. Beau Clarke, 11. Terry Ferguson, 12. Grant Knight, 13. Romulo Leweniqila, 14. Luke Simpson, 15. Tom Watson. Coach: Chris Hickey

V

Grafton: 1. Jack Anderson, 2. Zac Mason-Gale, 3. Dan Blackman, 4. Declan Collie, 5. Ed McGrath, 6. Cody Reti, 7. Tom Tanner, 8. Billy Whalan, 9. Dom Bullock, 10. Adam Smidt, 11. Trevor Walters, 12. Dwayne Duke, 13. Jake Harris, 14. Luke Worthing, 15. Kyle Hancock (c). Coach: Craig Howe

Referee: Peter Campbell

Wollongbar Alstonville: 1. Matt Wright, 2. Bill Johnston, 3. Jaiden Reginato, 4. Matt Scott, 5. Josh Galbraith, 6. Lloyd Morgan, 7. Austin Markwort, 8. Nick Pennisi, 9. Louis Hollman, 10. Ben Damen (c), 11. Angus Thearle, 12. Daniel Damen, 13. Alex Gibbon, 14. Matt Nean, 15. Sam Kerry. Coach: Paul Jeffery

V

Bangalow: 1. Nick Jones, 2. Sean Petrou, 3. Neil Moran, 4. Rob Wightman, 5. Angus Dickson, 6. John Turagabeci, 7. Josh Johns, 8. Dave Johnson, 9. Rowan Ozols (c), 10. Kye Spence, 11. Jack Bensley, 12. Dan Hill, 13. Benson Lockyer, 14. Alex Wadsworth, 15. Adam Brien. Coach: Tim Cohen

Referee: Dylan Harris

Lismore: 1. Gavin Tulk, 2. Chris Doolan, 3. Marcus Ellison, 4. Ben Carroll, 5. Jed Lisetto, 6. Tyler Coveney, 7. Jathan Von Bratt, 8. Angus MacDougall, 9. Toby Wongkruth, 10. William Fairweather, 11. Marcus Hannaway, 12. Jake Lennon, 13. Brenden Williams (c), 14. Sam Nilon, 15. Andrew Sky. Coach: Ray Taylor

V

Casino: 1. Craig Connolly, 2. Ben Collison, 3. Scott Kenny, 4. Callum McLennan, 5. Nathan Davy, 6. Carl Tahatu, 7. Elliott Birmingham, , 8. Marcus Cusack, 9. Stephen Murchie (c), 10. Nick Armstrong, 11. Nick Benn, 12. Sililo Stavenow, 13. Jake Roberts, 14. Joseph Murphy, 15. Harrison Cusack. Coach: Doug Murray

Referee: Graham Cook

Byron Bay: 1. Jordan Elliott, 2. Dan Morgan, 3. James Starkey, 4. Ed Randall, 5. Will Aisake, 6. Ben Wood, 7. Craig Wallace (c), 8. Cooper Lau, 9. Tom Brooks, 10. Pete Gillespie, 11. Kristians Avotins, 12. Owain Roberst, 13. Romey Vassell, 14. Mark Howard, 15. Jascha Saeck. Coach: Jeff Watt

V

Southern Cross University: 1. Jacob Creagh, 2. Pat Kelly, 3. Mitchell Bird, 4. Riley Spencer, 5. Brad Sneath, 6. Peter Murphy, 7. Isaac Penfold, 8. Matt Murray, 9. Matt Anderson (c), 10. Will Hawkins, 11. Jake Henry, 12. Josh Wilson, 13. Matt McMullen, 14. Pat Wilton, 15. Michael McMullen. Coach: Harry Witt

Referee: Peter Brown