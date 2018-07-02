HUGHESY'S GAFFE: Logies host hurtles into ‘the weird zone’

COMEDIAN Dave Hughes has kicked off the 60th annual Logie Awards - held at the Gold Coast for the first time - with a hilarious opening monologue tackling the biggest TV scandals and foibles of the past 12 months.

Hughesy had one foible of his own though, squirming after a slip of the tongue about embattled former Nine star Don Burke.

Here are Hughesy's best bits:

The Channel Seven Logies boycott

"It is not easy [getting to the Gold Coast], is it. No it's expensive, apparently. Channel Seven thinks so. They said it was too expensive. Too expensive to get to the Gold Coast? I used to bloody holiday here which was on the dole. Too expensive? Kochie. Borrow money off the Cash Cow, mate. It's because they gave all their money to Barnaby Joyce's baby! He gets $150,000 for his private education, Sam Armytage can't come to the Logies."

Barnaby Joyce

"The Barnaby Joyce interview on Sunday, it was a great one. My favourite moment was when he was changing the nappy and Vicki his partner said, 'He is surprisingly good at it.' Is he Vicki? He's got four other kids. He's done it before!"

Reality TV breakups

"What a juggernaut Married At First Sight was. Unbelievable. Like the moon landing every single night. The amount of outrage about Davina cheating on her husband? They weren't married. Seriously. Unbelievable. Moral outrage should have gone to the bloody experts who put them together. They are not having a good run, guys. I wouldn't trust you guys to pair my socks. It is not easy finding love on TV. We found out bloody today, we had what's his name, what's her name broke up? I was angry. Sam and Tara broke up. That's coming off the back of Sophie Monk breaking up with a married guy. That's heartbreaking. He might go back to his wife and kids."

Karl Stefanovic's Ubergate

"Karl, whether it's an cab or Uber mate, leave a tip. They don't have to make any extra money. Selling the story to New idea. Leave a tip. If you don't know the story, Karl was on loud speaker in an Uber, And his brother … anyway. You shouldn't have been bitching about your work colleagues. Still on the fence, Georgie [Gardner], or did you take a pale off it and hit him in the head with it? Imagine Karl and his brother, the bunk beds at home as kids, talking smack about mum. She's outside the bedroom: 'I can hear you dick heads!'"

Karl played along with the joke. Picture: Channel 9

Lisa Wilkinson swapping networks

"Lisa, you left for pay parity I know. You weren't getting that were you? No. You are not getting at the 'The Project' either … You're earning double. Don't blame me for that joke … Blame Carrie and Waleed."

Don Burke

"Give it up for Tracy Grimshaw, guys. 30 years, nominated for gold. And also her Don Burke interview has been nominated as well. That was amazing. We have a lot of revelations from that. We got the revelation that Don apparently has Aspergers. No-one knew about that. Including his doctor. No, I love Don Burke. I love Don."

At this point, with the audience groaning, Hughesy backtracked about his "love" for Don Burke.

"I don't love everything about him. Alright? Now I've taken myself to weird zone. Sorry."

Andrew Winter

The most surprising nominee for the Gold Logie, Winter is the host of Foxtel's Selling Houses Australia. Hughesy sledged him perfectly succinctly:

"Where is Andrew Winter? Give it up for Andrew. There he is. Great to put a face to the name."

Earlier, the stars walked the red carpet before the ceremony, with celebs like Sonia Kruger and Leila McKinnon dazzling in various shades of glitter - and Olympia Valance turning up in a dress so big it could have its own postcode.

The awards

The Block took home the first award of the night, winning Most Popular Reality TV Show,

while an absent Jessica Marais won most popular actress - Love Child co-star Miranda Tapsell accepting the award on her behalf. Marais pulled out of the ceremony earlier this week citing serious health issues, and is currently staying at an exclusive Sydney mental health facility.

Alf himself, Home and Away stalwart Ray Meagher, won Most Popular Actor.

Mistaken identity

Lisa Wilkinson shared a hilarious red carpet moment - being mistaken for Gold Logie nominee Tracy Grimshaw by screaming fans.

Ever a good sport, she still signed their poster of Tracy:

