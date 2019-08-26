Hughes and Inglis immortalised in touching tribute

INSPIRATIONAL: The mural tribute to Phillip Hughes and Greg Inglis at the Macksville Hotel formerly the Nambucca Hotel.

MACKSVILLE has honoured two of its favourite sons with a mural dedicated to the late Phillip Hughes and Greg Inglis.

Growing up in Macksville and Bowraville, Hughes and Inglis played rugby league together as schoolboys before rising on separate paths to the top of Australian sport in cricket and rugby league.

In a fitting tribute, Inglis and Phillip's mother Virginia unveiled the tribute mural at the new-look Macksville Hotel, formerly known as the Nambucca Hotel.

Hotel owner Tim Smith said the mural caps off a massive 18-month renovation of the century-old hotel in Wallace St.

"The change here has been amazing, this has been a really big development process for us that we are really proud of," Tim said.

"Obviously the name change (from the Nambucca Hotel) to the Macksville Hotel is a big part of what we are doing to anchor ourselves to the community.

Virginia Hughes and Greg Inglis unveil the new mural.

"We would really like to thank the Hughes family, Greg and Virginia for coming along the road with us and obviously GI that's an iconic picture from the 2014 grand final.

"I've never seen more grown men cry in a stadium in my life and I was definitely one of them so thank you sir."

It's often said that GI is a rugby league immortal in waiting, but for now as the finest player out of Bowraville to ever lace a boot he is already immortalised as an inspiration.

The artwork has served as the perfect backdrop for the team photo of the premiership winning Macksville Sea Eagles Under 18s team.

The mural was completed by Brisbane-based artist Gus Eagleton.

Keep an eye on the hotel's Facebook page for a time lapse video of the project as it took shape.