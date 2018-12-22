Jackman’s brilliant Reynolds troll

Hugh Jackman teams up with Jake Gyllenhaal to prank Ryan Reynolds. Picture: Getty

Ryan Reynolds may be known as Hollywood's resident jokester, but this time the Deadpool actor was the butt of the joke.

In the latest instalment of the supremely entertaining Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds "feud", Jackman teamed up with fellow Marvel star Jake Gyllenhaal to put one over his frenemy.

The pair told Reynolds, 42, that a party they were all attending was themed and he should dress accordingly.

Of course it wasn't, leaving an embarrassed Reynolds being the only person who turned up in costume - in an ugly Christmas sweater.

The Deadpool actor shared a picture of himself looking very unenthused in between the highly smug and smiling Jackman and Gyllenhaal.

Reynolds is known for jokingly trolling The Greatest Showman on social media.

The actor recently tweeted a mock political ad about Jackman, 50, and his latest movie, The Front Runner, in which he portrays one-time presidential candidate Gary Hart.

By Reynolds' reckoning, Jackman "has fooled some people into thinking he deserves an award".

"But before voting begins, some people should consider these facts," the video says, before going on to note that "Hugh Jackman isn't his real name."

How well do you really know @RealHughJackman? pic.twitter.com/cV0W7C4LE3 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 2, 2018

It's actually "Hugh Michael Jackman," says an in-character Reynolds in the video, as a birth document highlighting the actor's middle name appears on the screen.

"Hugh Michael speaks with a charming accent but he's actually from Milwaukee," he adds, suggesting that Jackman contributed to the nation's unemployment rate by walking "off the job on Wolverine".

"Is this the type of amazing actor and nice person we want delivering a preachy liberal speech this award season?" Reynolds says.

"Or maybe there's a real foreigner from a bordering country who would really love it. A lot."

At that moment, an image of Reynolds, who was born in Canada, is seen.

"I'm not Ryan Reynolds and I approve this message," the video continues.

Jackman then shot back on Twitter with a video of his own.

In the clip, captioned "HIGH ROAD", the Wolverine actor is seen cleaning up dog droppings from atop a photo of Reynolds.