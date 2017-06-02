Huge winter storm coming 'cold enough to bring snow'

A LOW pressure system is expected to bring conditions cold enough for snow to form on the Granite Belt in Queensland and Northern Tablelands of NSW.

Billed as a "huge winter storm" the system will bring cold conditions to most of NSW, Victoria and parts of Southern Queensland.

A massive cold pool of air will see temperatures plummet, bringing freezing conditions on Tuesday and Wednesday next week, according to a leading weather group Higgins Storm Chasing.

Modelling showing a cold front converging on south-east Australia. Higgins Storm Chasing

And while initial forecasts made on Wednesday predicted snow and sleet south of Toowoomba in the Granite Belt, the latest predictions show there may not be enough moisture for snow to form.

According to Higgins, snow is still likely on the Central Tablelands, Southern Tablelands and Australian Alps.

Snow has already fallen in Alpine National Park in mountains around the Victorian ski resort Falls Creek.

#FallsCreek views at 1600m on the aqueduct. Just over a week to the snow season ☃ @Melbourne #winter pic.twitter.com/vUrYgCe0qN — Falls Creek Official (@fallsaustralia) June 1, 2017

The report comes after Stanthorpe and Granite Belt Chamber of Commerce president John Bylicki predicted snow would fall this season.

"My understanding is we're in for extreme temperatures now whether it's summer or winter," he said.

"From what I understand we're going to be in for a very, very cold winter and snow's a definite possibility."

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Janine Yuasa said uncertainty remained about how the system would develop next week.

She said modelling suggested a low front would move through southern Australia, with the southern states to bear the brunt of the system.

Ms Yuasa said the system would affect the southern corner of Queensland.

She said it would likely be a dry and cool air mass and could bring windy conditions, particularly on Wednesday and Thursday next week.

Snow is a possibility in the Southern Downs this winter. Helena Moore