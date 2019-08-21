Huge waves to smash east coast

A cold front is expected to sweep the south east coast of Australia over Wednesday and Thursday, with windy conditions and hazardous surf expected in New South Wales, Victoria and Tasmania.

The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) expects treacherous surf along the New South Wales Coast with rock fishermen, boaties and swimmers advised to stay out of the water and avoid exposed areas.

The weather is down to a "deep low pressure system" moving across the Southern Ocean towards the Tasman Sea. It's leading to vigorous south-westerly winds and a very large south-westerly swell.

Waves from five to seven metres high are likely in southwest facing zones from Wednesday night with peaks of up to eight metres during Thursday and Friday morning, near Lord Howe Island the BOM reports.

On Tuesday night winds ripped the roof off a home in Hobart before landing on the house next door.

It came after authorities urged Tasmanians to tie their trampolines down ahead of forecast winds of more than 100km per hour.

The BOM has issued marine wind warnings across Australia with severe weather warnings for the Illawarra region, ACT and parts of the NSW South Coast. Victoria's East Gippsland and South West regions also face severe weather warnings.

For a full range of warnings, check the BOM website