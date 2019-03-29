Huge success for Lismore's smoking hot new restaurant

HUGE SUCCESS: The Stockpot Kitchen owners Gray and Jen Stockdale, as well as their team, have plenty to celebrate after an "amazing start" since re-locating to Lismore on March 15.

HUGE SUCCESS: The Stockpot Kitchen owners Gray and Jen Stockdale, as well as their team, have plenty to celebrate after an "amazing start" since re-locating to Lismore on March 15. Jackie Munro

THEY decided to take the plunge and re-locate their well-established Bangalow restaurant to a town more than 30 kilometres away.

That risk has clearly paid off for Gray and Jen Stockdale after their barbecue joint The Stockpot Kitchen has been smashing expectations in its new Lismore location.

In January, Gray told the Northern Star the couple weren't sure what the future would hold for the business in Lismore, and they planned to "just give it a bash and see what happens”.

But since shifting from the Bangalow Bowlo where they had been located for four years, to the former Palate site on Molesworth Street, Gray said the response has been "kind of overwhelming but awesome”.

"We've just had this amazing response. We've been able to meet heaps of really happy people,” he said.

"People have come up and said how grateful they are we're out here, how delicious the food is and other nice things, which is really cool.”

Jen agreed and said hearing positive feedback has been greatly appreciated after the stress of moving and renovating.

"Since we opened 10 days ago, we've had some teething issues as we get used to the new setup, but people have been really accommodating and understanding,” she said.

Gray said the couple have enjoyed a full restaurant every lunch and dinner since the grand opening on March 15.

"We've been full up for lunch and dinner every day, and then there's the takeaways, which have been hectic,” he said.

"With the amount of takeaways we're doing, the phone hasn't stopped ringing, as well as all of those people coming in to eat, all of this is seriously one of the best things that could have happened for us. It's crazy and we love it.”

Jen said their top three dishes have been the barbecue brisket, fried chicken and the Texas cheeseburger.

She said their "mega” shared meat platter 'The Fletch' has also been overwhelmingly popular.

"When we started Stockpot, we really wanted to have it feel like a barbecue at home, with a super relaxed atmosphere and people just sitting around eating great food and enjoying themselves,” Gray said.

"We've really seen that come true here, you know, we've seen tables sitting around chatting to other tables, it's just great to see.

"Plus since we have a new open kitchen now, people are able to come up and have a chat with us and ask questions about barbecuing or to give us feedback or watch how the magic happens in the smoker. It's just awesome.”