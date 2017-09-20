Huge spike in use of water fill stations across Northern Rivers

Water fill stations have been busy in recent months as residents rush to maintain existing water supplies.

DRY weather has seen a huge spike in the use of water fill stations around the Northern Rivers in a desperate bid to maintain water supplies.

The latest Rous County Council's water production and usage report reveals nine of the 11 water fill stations have at least doubled their usage between the 2016/17 and 2017/18 financial years.

Top ups at the Clunes and Bangalow stations were the most notable spikes with fill station use increasing by nearly six and seven times compared to the previous year.

The report said about 400kL of water was sourced at Clunes last year compared to a massive 2300kL since July 1.

In Bangalow, the figures show 4700kL have been pumped from the station since the start of the 2017/18 financial year in contrast to the 700kL in 2016/17.

Woodburn's usage has jumped 500% from 100kL to 500kL while stations at Wardell, Wollongbar and South Lismore all experienced spikes three times that of last year.

Meanwhile, the Nimbin and Tyagarah stations have doubled their use in the past 12 months.

Over the coast to the Ballina Shire, the Ross Ln station at Lennox Head has seen five times the usage.

The situation is far different in neighbouring Ballina, where usage has dropped on figures recorded in the past financial year from 1000kL to 700kL.