Huge power outages hit Northern Rivers

LIGHTNING and storm activity will cast a dark shadow over many towns in the Northern Rivers tonight as multiple power outages hit homes.

A spokesperson from Essential Energy said that the whole Murwillumbah zone substation which provides electricity to many homes in surrounding towns was struck by lightening.

Almost 9800 businesses and homes in the Murwillumbah and surrounding areas have been affected.

The substation equipment struck by lightening caused automatic equipment to isolate the zone substation to protect itself and will remain off until the damage can be rectified.

Essential Energy crews are on their way to Murwillumbah.

Essential Energy has also been assisting the town of Ocean Shores since 6pm on Friday.

Customers are urged to look at their contingency plans if they require medical equipment.

The biggest cause of the power interruptions has been the damage from vegetation impacting the electricity network due to high winds associated with the storms.

Essential Energy aim to have power back on later tonight but with such a high volume of houses hit, power may not be back on until tomorrow.

"It's not just a matter of fixing the power lines, sometimes each house has to be visited individually so it can be very time consuming, especially areas such as Kyogle,” Essential Energy Spokesperson said.

"Safety is our number one priority.”