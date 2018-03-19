Huge number of tiny dog lovers join new group

Rebecca Hourigan and Christine Anderson with Lahni and Ernie at Nesbitt Park in Lismore.

THEY'RE the kind of creatures you can't help but delight in, and they may be more common on the Northern Rivers than you'd think.

Dachshund owners connect: Goonellabah woman Bec Hourigan has launched a group to help dachshund owners connect with each other

Goonellabah woman Bec Hourigan has launched a group to help dachshund owners connect with each other and in just a few weeks, it's gained traction in a big way,

Ms Hourigan was inspired to form Facebook group Dachshund Northern Rivers after buying her own short-statured canine, Earnie.

"I was window shopping for at least 12 months to get Earnie and once I got him little dachshund were just coming out of the works,” Ms Hourigan said.

"A friend of mine, I found out she had two sausage dogs as well.

"I just thought why aren't people getting them out a little bit more.

"So I just thought I'm going to get a page... and get everyone out of hiding.”

After first touting the idea on social media, Ms Hourigan said a huge number of tiny dog lovers had joined the group.

"Before I knew it, in less than two weeks there was 50 members,” she said.

Lismore woman Christine Anderson said she had previously joined a similar group on the Gold Coast, but was thrilled to have a platform to connect with other dachshund owners a little closer to home.

"We did have one but it stopped a few years ago,” she said.

"A lot of us from this area were in the Gold Coast one but they're joining now because we don't have to travel anymore.”

Ms Hourigan hoped their event this weekend would help to build on the buzz around the new group.

"I call it a little community now because we've really got all the same passions,” she said.

"It's just about getting together and socialising. When your dachshund is very young the vets (suggest) socialising them as much as you can.

Dachshunds Northern Rivers will hold its first major meet-up - where dogs are encouraged to dress up - at South Lismore's Nesbitt Park from 2pm this Sunday.