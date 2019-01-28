'Huge need' for Emma's new surf school

SURF'S UP: Ability Surf coach Emma Bracken works with Logan Paisley, 8, of Goonellabah on their latest surf lesson at Lighthouse Beach .

SURF'S UP: Ability Surf coach Emma Bracken works with Logan Paisley, 8, of Goonellabah on their latest surf lesson at Lighthouse Beach . Marc Stapelberg

EVERYONE should have the opportunity to experience the ocean in their life, no matter their disability or ability.

That's the idea occupational therapist and disability support worker Emma Bracken has been working towards by setting up a surf school for the disabled, Ability Surf.

Ms Bracken has been working hard for two years to get a council permit and surfing insurance and was happy to finally start lessons two weeks ago, which she offers at Lennox Head and Ballina beaches.

"I see this huge need for people with a disability in the community access more activities that are tailored to them," she said.

"I work as an occupational therapist locally and I see a lot of kids with autism that I feel could benefit from something like this - an experience in the ocean and the joy that it brings.

"There's quite a lot of health benefits related to surfing. Emotionally it helps with feelings, it's got quite a calming response to the brain. Physically as well there are plenty of benefits like motor coordination.



"There's also the social component of it. I envision in the future it can be something where I can offer little group lessons.

"If there's kids that really want to learn to surf then it's about developing those skills then they could maybe integrate into mainstream surf schools and board rider clubs. I hope to offer that opportunity of the surfing experience.

"Ability Surf for me was to target those people that want to learn to surf in a way that's really structured and meets their needs."

She said the feedback on lessons so far has been great.

"I had a little boy last week who was hesitant to surf as it was his first time so we made the experience really comfortable for him. We started at Shaws Bay - the first lesson is a still water lesson for me to build rapport with them and understand their skills.

"When I asked him if he was coming again he said, 'I most certainly will be, when can I do this?'.

"For him, for me and his family we were all just buzzing afterwards."

Ms Bracken said people can access lessons through NDIS funding.

Goonellabah resident Kellie Paisley said her eight year old son Logan loves getting involved.

"Having someone who understands autism makes it so much easier for him to participate and easier for me," she said.

"As a mother it takes away some of the anxiety around people maybe not understanding autism and how it affects people. It's a great opportunity to have someone who understands and makes it easier."

Ability Surf currently offers private lessons on Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. In school term availability for lessons is on a Wednesday, Saturday or Sunday. See abilitysurf.com.au for more.