Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Page MP Kevin Hogan, Deputy PM Michael McCormack and Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis.
Page MP Kevin Hogan, Deputy PM Michael McCormack and Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis. Adam Daunt
News

Huge milestone for Woodburn, Wardell, Broadwater bypass

Adam Daunt
by
10th Sep 2020 11:50 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE Woodburn, Broadwater, Wardell bypass hit a huge milestone with another 34km of the new Pacific Highway set to open soon.

Page MP Kevin Hogan and Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis welcomed Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack and NSW Minister for Regional Transport to the Northern Rivers for the occasion.

The bypass is expected to be open in time for school holidays.

The deputy prime minister said that this would help relieve traffic pressure commonly experienced in the area during holiday time.

Community Newsletter SignUp

The bypass is part of the Woolgoolga to Ballina project and will mean 131 of 155km project will be open to the public.

Construction is continuing between Devils Point and Woodburn to the south on the remaining 15km.

Motorists are urged to be aware of new traffic conditions.

More Stories

broadwater pacific highway road upgrade
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        North Coast footy star tipped to wear a state jersey

        Premium Content North Coast footy star tipped to wear a state jersey

        Sport With the third-place decider hanging in the balance until the final moments, the lady Gulls had fans at Pizzey Park were on the edge of their seat.

        EXPLAINED: What to do about 'that' really disturbing video

        Premium Content EXPLAINED: What to do about 'that' really disturbing video

        News Lennox Head social media expert offers advice to families

        $850,000 plan for works at Lismore tip after fire

        Premium Content $850,000 plan for works at Lismore tip after fire

        News FIRE crews battled the blaze for 10 days after piles of mulch self-combusted.

        'Near 100 per cent chance of rain': BOM is on the money

        Premium Content 'Near 100 per cent chance of rain': BOM is on the money

        Weather We've got a soggy few days ahead of us here on the Northern Rivers