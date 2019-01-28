'HUGE LOSS': Fire brigade mourns much-loved president

BIAS TOWARDS HELPING: Lennox Head Men's Bowling Club president Lance Martin (left) collects a cheque for $300 to Monty Gibbs the president of the Lennox Head Rural Fire Service. ?

THE Lennox Head Rural Fire Service brigade is mourning the passing of its much-loved president, Monty Gibbs.

The brigade posted a heartfelt tribute on its Facebook page, saying they were "deeply saddened" and it was a "huge loss".

"Monty was passionate about his brigade and the roles he undertook, including president, secretary, permit officer and he was also involved in community engagement," they wrote.

"Monty was well known in the community and he valiantly rallied Lennox Head for members to volunteer.

"He always would say, 'it's your community to protect, come join us!'.

"Monty was a friend but more like family within our close-knit brigade.

"Sending our love and thoughts to his wife Libby and the family.

"We will miss you Monty, rest in peace."

Tributes to Monty

Jannette Leonard: Such a gentleman, a lovely pop, friend and community-spirited man. We will miss you Monty and send love Libby to you and your wonderful family. The many preschoolers are better informed about the rural fire brigade thanks to Monty.

Rodney Halpin: I'm saddened to hear of the passing of Monty passing our condolences from the Byron Bay Brigade.

Antonia Adv: To Libby and family so sorry for your loss. Am thinking of all the lovely times we had together with Mont. He always liked to have a laugh.

Janelle Gaggin: So sorry Lib. My thoughts are with you and your family.

Helen Stewart: RIP Monty You will be missed.

Adam Gibbs: Thank you so much. He loved being part of the brigade and giving something back to Lennox. He was so proud of all of you.

Damien Hellwege: Monty was a great bloke. Sadly missed.

Louise Jordan: A true gentleman, a beautiful soul lost to this world. My dear friend, now at peace. Thinking of you Lib and family.

Glenn Tandy: Very sad. RIP Monty.

Steve Smith: So very sad to hear this. Respect to a great man and condolences to his family. May he RIP.

Tony Cromack: He was a beautiful man. Big loss to the community. Thinking of you Libby and family. RIP Monty.

Paul Burke: Rest in peace, old mate.

Sophie Leonard: Oh this is such sad news! Monty was a beautiful community man who will be very much missed. Thinking of Libby and the family.

Louise Jones: Libby & family - a wonderful man. Sincere condolences. There won't be any fires in heaven.

Teresa McMullen: Very sad time for you all. My condolences to all who knew him. R.I.P.

Corey Gray: Rest in peace.

Damien Waples: My condolences to his family... what a passionate man. Such sad news.

Stephanie Ess: Very sad to read this. Thank you for your commitment to us.

Virginia-lea Beves: Condolences to his family and friends.

Andrew Bevan: So sad to hear this. RIP Monty.

Kerry Thompson: So sad to read this, may you rest in peace Monty.

Janine Burger: So sad, RIP Monty. Thank you for all you did for the RFS.

Conar McLoughlin: Rest in peace Monty.

Cath Flannery: Oh Libby so sad to hear this, thinking of you at this sad time.

Jo Heber: RIP Monty.

Braden Walters: Incredibly sad news.