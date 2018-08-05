Huge interest in new housing subdivision

The Reservoir Hill site of the proposed residential development called Crest Lennox Head.

PLANS for a new housing subdivision are currently on public exhibition.

Crest Lennox Head involved a plan for 118 new residential lots, five "super lots" and one open space lot along with new roads.

Ballina Island Developments Pty Ltd is the applicant for the proposal, on North Creek Rd and near the Coast Rd, which involves blocks ranging from 600 to 900 square metres.

Crest sales and marketing agent Braden Walters of McGrath Ballina said there had been strong interest in the project.

"We are just taking registrations of interest at the moment," he said.

He said more than 300 people had registered their interest so far.

"The fact they're essentially bigger blocks than what is available... and that people can get affordable blocks so close to town is really the feedback (we're getting)," he said.

"There's a really good mix of opportunities.

"There are going to be some really affordable blocks and there's going to be some premium blocks toward the top of the hill there that will capture some water views.

"It's going to be done really tastefully."

Lennox Head Residents' Association president Monica Wilcox said the proposal would be discussed at the group's meeting next week.

Ms Wilcox said traffic conditions and pedestrian amenities, green spaces and indigenous heritage were among the association's concerns.

"People are getting overwhelmed with the development," she said.

"There's traffic issues.

"The link to the village ... needs to be a bit more pedestrian-friendly.

"The playground is really minute."

She said the committee also held concerns the Ballina Shire Council's Aboriginal Heritage Mapping data had not been properly consulted as part of the plans.

Part of the land within the Crest Lennox Head area was rezoned for residential subdivision.

The current application, seeking consent to subdivide the land into residential lots, is on public exhibition until August 17.

Visit ballina.nsw.gov.au.