Huge growth in student numbers at SCU

SCIENCE DISCOVERY: SCU has announced a 192 per cent increase in science course enrolments who may follow in the footsteps of Professor Kirsten Benkendorff holding the sea snail Dicathais Photo: Southern Cross University

DESPITE a horror year for Southern Cross University, it seems Australian students are not deserting the campuses, with a massive increase in mid-year enrolments.

Offered for the first time in session 2, the most popular short courses are undergraduate certificates in education and psychological science.

A total of 2010 new students are enrolled at SCU for session 2 with the sciences by far the most popular study area, up 192 per cent.

Meanwhile, health is up 54 per cent while teaching rose 39 per cent and arts and social sciences rose 14 per cent and law almost 5 per cent.

These new domestic enrolments are up 35 per cent year-on-year and bring onshore student numbers to 18,432 across the Lismore Coffs and Gold Coast campuses.

Deputy Vice Chancellor (Students) Professor Nan Bahr, said people were taking the opportunity to reset their careers and lives.

She congratulated all students enrolled and confirmed all teaching at SCU will remain online for session 2.

“COVID-19 has presented many challenges and changes relating to family, work, community and health and we look forward to helping you create new opportunities,” Prof Bahr said.

Once completed, these undergraduate certificate and graduate certificate courses give students the option to transition into studying a full diploma or degree.

Session 2 runs from July 6 to October 16.

The summer session is still to be determined.

Staff expected to return to campus from August 1.

SCU said it will transition back through a hybrid model – a combination of face-to-face and work from home – to ensure a safe distribution of staff across the working week.