Huge girders to be delivered for $48 million bridge

An artist's impression of the new Tabulam bridge. Contributed

MOTORISTS are advised of changed traffic conditions from next week on the Pacific Highway at Woodburn, along the Coraki Road and on the Bruxner Highway between Casino and Tabulam.

Large bridge girders will be transported under police escort from Brisbane to Woodburn via the Pacific Highway, then onto Tabulam via Coraki and Casino using the Coraki Road and Bruxner Highway.

These girders are being delivered for the new $48 million bridge over the Clarence River at Tabulam.

The first 15 girders will be delivered between Monday and Wednesday next week, with the remaining 42 to be delivered later this year.

Motorists are advised of potential delays due to the slow speed of the girder transportation.

The speed limit within the work zone will be reduced to 40km/h while the work is being done and motorists are advised to follow all directions.

Roads and Maritime Services thank motorists for their patience while work is carried out.

If the community has any questions, please contact our project team on 1800 798 538 or visit rms.nsw.gov.au/projects/northern-nsw/tabulam-bridge. Visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.