Huge floating tree sparks marine alert

MARINE RESCUE: Volunteers on duty at the Marine Rescue Tower overlooking Evans Head beaches and ocean. Photo Samantha Elley / Rivertown Times Samantha Elley

A LARGE tree seen floating in the water off the coast south of Evans Head has sparked a marine alert.

The estimated 6m long tree, with an estimated 1m wide girth, was spotted by a charter boat about 12.40pm today.

Marine Rescue Evans Head unit commander Kira Hartland, said the tree was floating just south of South Evans Reef and was located at coordinates 29 degrees 13.923S and 153 degrees 26.985E.

"There's about 1m of it poking out of the water,” Ms Hartland said.

"It's floating north at about 0.7 of a knot.”

Marine Rescue Evans Head has issued a navigational hazard alert for boaters in the area.

Ms Hartland said a charter boat out of Iluka-Yamba had called it in.

"He's done the right thing here.

"The assistance from local commercial vessels is greatly appreciated in the application of our duties.”