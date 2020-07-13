Menu
A group of Victorian travellers tried to enter Queensland with false border declarations not once, but twice on the weekend.
News

Huge fines for Victorians who lied (twice) to get into QLD

Jessica Lamb
13th Jul 2020 2:20 PM
Six travellers were fined after police stopped a mini-van on Saturday night.

All six occupants were refused entry at the Gold Coast M1 border control check point.

On Sunday, officers intercepted the same van on Stuart St in Coolangatta around 2pm.

After speaking with the 19-year-old male driver, it will be alleged the same group were attempting to cross with border with declarations falsely claiming they had not been in Victoria in the previous 14 days.

All six people, including two 19-year-old women and four men aged 18, 19, 23 and 28 years old, were fined $4,003 for failing to comply with the COVID-19 Border Direction.

They were again refused entry.

Since 12pm on Friday July 3, anyone entering Queensland is required to complete a border declaration pass.

Cars are being intercepted at random where police will verify declarations with identification.

Providing false information on the declaration or entering Queensland unlawfully could result in a $4,003 fine.

Since July 10, more than 850 people have been refused entry to Queensland.

The Queensland Entry Declaration can be accessed at qld.gov.au/border-pass and must be renewed every seven days.

Tweed Daily News

