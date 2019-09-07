Huge donation of water to help fire-stricken Stanthorpe

FOR LIVE UPDATES ON THE FIRE CLICK HERE

A MUSLIM charity has donated almost 200,000 litres of water to fire-ravished residents in Stanthorpe.

Muslim Aid Australia this afternoon trucked the water, comprised of 100 1000L pods and 9600 10L bottles, to the Granite Belt town this afternoon.

Charity spokesman Riyaad Ally said the charity had been planning to take the donated water to the town today for weeks.

"We had to change the distribution point three times," he said.

"We took it to Warwick for the beneficiaries to pick up from there, then just at 3pm emergency services gave us permission to access Stanthorpe, so the trucks are heading there now.

"The drought has been really severe on farmers, and now a number of properties have lost their water tanks in the fire, so we're trying to get the water to them as soon as possible."

Muslim Aid Australia and the Muslim Charitable Foundation raised the money for the water from within Australia's Islamic community and the Dean family donated the 10 trucks and fuel needed to transport the water.

"At the end of the day, farmers and the rural community are the backbone of Australia and it's our duty as Muslims, as human beings, to be able to support anyone in need," Mr Ally said.

"Hopefully this will provide them some comfort at this time, especially as so much water has been utilised for combating the fire."

The Granite Belt Drought Assist group will distribute the water to those who need it, based on a set of criteria.

A spokeswoman for the organisation said the best thing those who might require it could do was to check their Facebook page, available at https://www.facebook.com/granitebeltdrought/.