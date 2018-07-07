HUGE DEMAND: Lismore real estate is hot property

HOT PROPERTY: According to the latest Property Outlook, houses in Lismore have seem a 20.6 per cent lift in online viewing.

HOT PROPERTY: According to the latest Property Outlook, houses in Lismore have seem a 20.6 per cent lift in online viewing. Supplied

DEMAND for property in the Lismore has jumped with new figures revealing more potential buyers are searching in those areas.

The latest realestate.com.au Property Outlook revealed that Lismore was one of the most in demand local government areas for property in northern New South Wales.

There was a substantial 20.6 per cent lift in potential buyers viewing property listings in Lismore on realestate.com.au in the past quarter compared with the same time last year.

This compared to an increase of just 5.9 per cent within Brisbane and a drop of 22.5 per cent in Sydney.

Agent Katrina Beohm said properties in Lismore are in high in demand form owner-occupiers and investors.

"I believe we have definitely grown as a community and the infrastructure we are getting such as new sports facilities in particular are really really good for our community,” she said.

"Lismore is not just a really nice area to live in and has been for year, and now it's going from strength to strength.”

Ms Beohm said the new highways are also making it easier and more efficient for people to travel to the town to live and work.

"There are a lot of first home buyers around as well as lots of people selling their first home and upgrading to a second family home,” Ms Beohm said.

"Plus we have investors, there's a lot of people, mostly in the Lismore area looking to buy an investment property.”

REA Group chief economist Nerida Conisbee said there had been renewed interest in lifestyle and tourism locations with buyers.

She said also major infrastructure projects such as the upgrade of the Lismore Hospital contributed to more jobs in the area which eventually flowed through to the property market.

The data was collated using information gathered from more than 80 million searches in the buy section of realestate.com.au in the past quarter, analysing all levels of demand, buying and renting.

Ms Conisbee predicts values would continue to moderate in Melbourne and Sydney in the next six months, but other markets would hold up well.

Hot Property

Area, Property views per listing in previous three months, Year on Year

Clarence Valley 1006 29.1%

Byron 2205 -1.8%

Lismore 1235 20.6%

Richmond Valley 632 46.0%

Tweed 1797 24.7%