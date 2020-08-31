Huge demand for Northern Rivers honey in China

Meluka honey is from the Northern Rivers.

Meluka honey is from the Northern Rivers.

A CHINESE distributor has placed its commercial first order for a native tea tree honey from the Northern Rivers, after the huge success of its raw honey product.

Meluka Australia launched its products in China in May, through parent company EVE Investments and its partnership with leading distributor Yandi Biotech.

Yandi’s online portal has more than one million members.

The first batch of Meluka’s raw honey products sold out in China within weeks.

A second order, sent in June, was pre-sold before it even arrived in the country.

The demand prompted Yandi to place a third order ‒ and this time it was for a whole sea container with more than 21,000 units.

Meluka honey is from the Northern Rivers.

EVE’s managing director, Bill Fry said the reorders were “beyond expectations”.

“The response to Meluka’s honey range in China and the additional reorder provides us with confidence about our strategy for the Chinese market and the Asian region,” he said.

Now Meluka is launching its premium tea tree honey product in China after a successful test shipment.

Yandi’s initial commercial order for the tea tree honey was for 2112 units.

“The company is very encouraged by Yandi placing their first order for our unique tea tree honey,” Mr Fry said.

“The response to our native honey in Yandi’s network has been incredibly strong and EVE looks forward to working closely with Yandi to launch this new product into their network in the coming months.”

Meluka is a Northern Rivers company which, according to its website, was “inspired by the indigenous history and pristine beauty of Australia’s Bungawalbin Valley in the Northern Rivers“.

“Meluka was founded on the vision of creating healing tea tree and honey based products, while protecting the unique ecosystem, native flora and one thousand year-old mother trees that thrive on our property,” the website states.