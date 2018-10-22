Menu
PREMIUM RELEASE: Ocean Ridge offers some of the largest blocks in Epiq, ranging from 600sq m to 1400sq m, many of which have ocean views.
Huge demand for 'best blocks' in new development

22nd Oct 2018 11:30 AM
CLARENCE Property is auctioning all 41 home sites in its latest land release at Epiq in Lennox Head after high demand for previous stages attracted more buyers than lots.

Bidders will line up for a chance to secure a piece of prime land as the premium Ocean Ridge lots go under the hammer with a disclosed reserve.

After recent land releases in the master-planned community sold out in under 24 hours, buyers who previously missed their chance are expected to make up a large proportion of registered bidders at the October 27 auction.

Ocean Ridge offers some of the largest blocks in Epiq, ranging from 600sq m to 1400sq m, with disclosed reserves starting from $400,000.

Lennox Head agent Michael King, of Elders Real Estate, said the elevated lots of Ocean Ridge represented some of the best home sites in Epiq,with many having ocean views.

"These lots occupy a prime position, not only within the Epiq community but in the whole of Lennox Head, sitting high on the hill between the village and the neighbourhood shopping centre which is under construction and set to become the new heart of town,” he said.

"The impending release of such premium land has piqued the interest of buyers from as far as Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne, but having said that, we still expect the majority of blocks will go to local homebuyers who know and love the area and understand that recent road upgrades now give them access to major employment hubs via an easy commute.

"For the first time at Epiq, potential buyers can access the sites, stand where their home will be built and see the outlooks their families will enjoy - be it views of the ocean, hinterland or village.

"This combination of beachside location, competitive price and accessibility will prove too good to pass up for some buyers who will see value above the disclosed reserve and be happy to pay for it at auction.”

The auction will be held at the Lennox Head Community Centre next Saturday, October 27, at 9am. Bidders will need to pay a refundable $5000 registration fee by close of business on Thursday, October 25. If a bidder is successful, the fee will go towards a 10 per cent deposit, with settlement expected in April 2019.

Epiq Lennox Head

ADDRESS: Ocean Ridge (access off Hutley Drive)

AUCTION: Saturday October 27, 8am, Lennox Community Centre

AGENCY: Elders Lennox Head

CONTACT: Michael King 0403 438 219

