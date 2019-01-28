Huge congrats to Richmond Valley award winners
IT WAS a "fantastic” day at Rappville when Richmond Valley Council celebrated "all things great about this beautiful country of ours” on Australia Day.
The event was organised Phil Blayden, Suzanne Wallace, Dave Newby and Barbara Collins, with help from the council's Hayley Hancock and Lena Mager.
It was described as one of the best Australia Day celebrations in a while.
"Hearty congratulations to our award winners and nominees, and a special welcome to our newest citizen Jenny Farrell,” the council posted on Facebook.
- Citizen of the Year: Betty Doyle, Evans Head
- Young Citizen of the Year: Katelyn Stevenson, Rappville
- Volunteer of the Year: Beverly Lauritzen, Evans Head
- Young Volunteer of the Year: Oliver Mason, Evans Head
- Sportsperson of the Year: Callum Robson, Evans Head
- Young Sportsperson of the Year: Tallulah Mohammed, Casino.
- Nominees: Neville Hamilton, Heather Stacey, Patrick Power, Marlene Farrell, Leonie Presbury, Samuel Johnston, Jessica Latta, Ross Hammond.