Huge call made on democracy sausage

Love them or hate them, there's no denying the huge role the sausage sizzle plays on the Australian democratic landscape.

And with the first major state heading to an election in the coronavirus world in less than three weeks, many were sweating over the legality of the famed BBQ.

But the Electoral Commission of Queensland has confirmed the fundraising sizzle will go ahead after being banned during the state's council election in March.

"Fortunately, we are in a much better place now," commissioner Pat Vidgen said.

"However, the onus is on the fundraising organisers and volunteers to ensure they are following the relevant COVID-19 guidelines.

RELATED: Palaszczuk slams 'dysfunctional Deb'

The iconic sizzle will go ahead. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Jenny Evans

"The ECQ has developed an Election Service Plan that details how voting venues remain COVID-safe and ensures electors can move through the voting process easily and safely.

"This means any fundraising activities must provide clear access for electors to and from the voting venue, and practice social distancing, good hand hygiene and regular cleaning."

The state's chief health officer, Dr Jeannette Young, also gave the go-ahead for the iconic sizzle but delivered a warning for those hosting fundraisers.

"As always, if you're sick, stay home," she said.

"Take your voter information card with you, and your own pen or pencil.

"Remember to social distance, think two big steps apart from other people, and leave the venue right after voting.

PREMIER IS IN SUNNY GLADSTONE

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is beginning her day of campaigning in Gladstone this morning.

We'll bring updates from her media appearance live.

Good morning Gladstone ☀️ pic.twitter.com/paGHS1EuLs — Annastacia Palaszczuk (@AnnastaciaMP) October 13, 2020

FRECKLINGTON APPEARS WITHOUT MORRISON, FOR NOW

Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington addressed media earlier this morning in a rare appearance without the Prime Minister, who has been in the state since Sunday campaigning for his colleague.

Ms Frecklington has campaigned alongside Morrison most of the week.: NCA NewsWire / Sarah Marshall

Speaking to reporters in Mackay, Ms Frecklington reaffirmed the party's commitment to supporting resource projects in the area.

"The LNP have already announced that we're going to supercharge the Galilee Basin, there is $50 billion worth of projects sitting in the Galilee Basin that is ready, willing to go and they just need a government that gets the resources industry and with the LNP we get the resources industry," she said.

Scott Morrison is expected to meet up again with Ms Frecklington later in the morning.

Originally published as Huge call made on democracy sausage