Huge boost for rugby league in Casino

GROUND UPGRADE: On September 4, 2020 the Kyogle Turkeys and Casino RSM Cougars U7 sides helped celebrate the official opening of the Queen Elizabeth Parks Rugby League Grounds. L-R Travis Falls, Chris Gulaptis (State Member for Clarence), Robert Mustow (Richmond Valley Council Mayor), Thomas Shaw (First Grader for Casino RSM Cougars), Glenn Keep, Frank McKey (Vice President Casino RSM Club), Adam

FUTURE stars of the game were on hand to help celebrate the official opening of the Queen Elizabeth Parks Rugby League Grounds last Friday.

On September 4, members of the U7 Kyogle Turkeys and U7 Casino RSM Cougars happily lined up to play the opening game on the ground which has been resurfaced then turfed with premium sporting grass.

Casino RSM Junior Rugby League Football Club committee member, Brad Birney, said the project was funded out of Round Two Stronger Country Communities Fund.

“This was part of the Richmond Valley Councils Queen Elizabeth Park Sporting Complex Enhancement Project,” Birney said.

“Works at the league grounds included the installation of irrigation to the main field and installation of new lighting to QE5 and QE4 lighting all four international fields.”

He said the Casino RSM Cougars Junior Rugby League Club, with assistance of Richmond Valley Council, upgraded the main field.

“This will make it one of the top playing surfaces on the Northern Rivers as this allows us to train under lights for juniors and seniors,” Birney said.

“The ultimate goal is for the seniors to move across the grounds so rugby league is played out of the one complex.

“So this will be the main rugby league hub and Oztag will also use the grounds over summer.”

Birney said Casino RSM Cougars Junior Rugby League has the largest junior rugby league numbers in the Northern Region.

“There have been terrific rugby league players play their juniors with the Cougars,” he said.

“This includes Billy Walker, Tony Smith, Alby Torrens, Ben Kennedy, Matt King and Cody Walker.”

Birney said the current New Zealand Warriors chief executive Cameron George also played juniors and seniors for the Cougars.

“The Cougars have also been fortunate enough to have the long term support of the Casino RSM Club who have been with the seniors since 1966 and the juniors since 1976,” he said.