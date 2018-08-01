Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
6.1kg of weed seized by Mackay Police
6.1kg of weed seized by Mackay Police Madura McCormack
Crime

Huge $45,000 marijuana stash found in South Mackay

Madura Mccormack
by
31st Jul 2018 3:15 PM

A SOUTH Mackay man is expected to face Mackay Magistrates Court on Wednesday after police found $45,000 worth of marijuana in his car.

Detective Senior Sergeant Emma Novosel said police had gone to a Penn St, South Mackay address on Tuesday morning to carry out a search warrant.

It is alleged the 59-year-old man declared he had some marijuana on his person, but police then located about 6.1kg of the drug in his car.

"It is a large fine, we estimate its value is about $45,000 worth," Det Snr Sgt Novosel said.

"It would appear that we have disrupted this person's business.

"He has been charged with trafficking dangerous drugs, supplying dangerous drugs, possessing dangerous drugs and possession of utensils."

Police allegedly also seized $2335 in cash and a mobile phone.

detective senior sergeant emma novosel mackay crime mackay police marijuana south mackay
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Town in a flap over big bush turkey

    premium_icon Town in a flap over big bush turkey

    Offbeat A GIANT bush turkey has ruffled some locals feathers, in a good way.

    SNEAK PEEK: New look holiday park to open by Christmas

    SNEAK PEEK: New look holiday park to open by Christmas

    News 13 new environmentally-sensitive cabins are part of the plan

    Dad found not guilty of murdering son

    premium_icon Dad found not guilty of murdering son

    Crime "He has to live with this for the rest of his life”

    Should children be allowed to protest?

    Should children be allowed to protest?

    News Readers share their views

    Local Partners