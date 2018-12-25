Hub helps small businesses prosper

GOOD BUSINESS: Tenants of the Goonellabah Business Hub joined owners David and Stacey Russell (centre), Thomas George MP and Member for Page Kevin Hogan to celebrate the venture.

GOOD BUSINESS: Tenants of the Goonellabah Business Hub joined owners David and Stacey Russell (centre), Thomas George MP and Member for Page Kevin Hogan to celebrate the venture. Alison Paterson

THE vision of one couple to help entrepreneurs grow their small business from their spare room to a professional premises was celebrated on Thursday.

The Goonellabah Business Hub's six-month anniversary saw owners Lismore investors David and Stacey Russell marked the occasion with their tennants and Thomas George MP and Memebrfor Page Kevin Hogan.

Mr Russell said in May when they opened the Goonellabah Business Hub, the idea was to assist people to take their business to the next step by helping them negotiating a lease, get permission from council and , sorting out the 1001 details involved.

Mr Russell, who is a also a super-car driver, said he was pleased with the positive response from people looking to take the next step and give their small business more space to grow.

"The opp came up earlier in the year and I saw this vacant possession building that had what I thought lots of potential locally,” he said.

"Goonellabah does not have anything for retail businesses or for small businesses to operate from (apart) from the shopping centre where you pay massive rents.

"Whereas we offer affordable rent, well presented space and managed properly and now we are all full.”

Mr Russell said they helped small business owners get some confidence with shorter leases and business advice.

He said the synergy offered by the businesses who range from health and wellness through to accessories and coffee has created a tight-night, supportive community.

"These businesses are all doing really well,” he said.

"I also want to thank North Coast Commercial who manage the leasing.

Mr George said he was grateful to the pair for offering small business the opportunity to grow and take that first critical step.

"We will continue to work with Lismore City Council to creat more opportunities for business,” he said.

Mr Hogan said allowing people to move out of their garage or spare room and into professional premises gives them an amazing opportunity.

And he encouraged the community to get behind those who are starting out and putting their dream on the line.

"Shopping locally is really important and I encourage everyone to go local this Christmas,” he said.