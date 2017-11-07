HSCya later: What's next for year 12 students

Students around the state finally finished their month long exam block yesterday. From left; Chloe Willis, Lena Qualmann, Ellen Welstead, Indy Mulzer, Pascoe Dunphy and Amber Davenport-Holland.

Students around the state finally finished their month long exam block yesterday. From left; Chloe Willis, Lena Qualmann, Ellen Welstead, Indy Mulzer, Pascoe Dunphy and Amber Davenport-Holland. Samantha Poate

THE cohort of year 12 students for 2017 have shared their pearls of wisdom after finally putting down their pens and completing their HSC.

One student from the Richmond River High Campus, Rivers College in Lismore said it should be compulsory for students to have a gap year once finishing their gruelling exam block.

"The Government should make it illegal not to have a gap year," Pascoe Dunphy said after walking out of his final drama exam on yesterday.

HSC last exam: Students from the Richmond River Campus of the Rivers College celebrate finishing the HSC.

Reflecting on their assessments some of the students still feel their exams were as intimidating as they expected.

Prior to her assessments Chloe Willis said a lot of tears were shed due to stress and time management.

"I had four exams in the first three days," Ms Willis said.

"Sometimes you'd just walk in and you'd be like that wasn't too bad and sometimes you'd walk out and you're like oh that was terrible."

Lena Qualmann said her exams were worse than she thought they were going to be.

"For me it was pretty bad, I am a total perfectionist so for me it was just so terrifying trying to do it all," Ms Qualmann said.

"I think it is one of those things you have to do because it does prepare you for stressful situations."

Most of NSW's year 12 students would have celebrated the end of the era last night and Richmond River's drama class was no exception.

"(I'm) going to get drunk and then go to bed," Mr Dunphy said.

Others are looking further afield to long term goals.

"I am going travelling next year, I am going to do a big trip to Europe to visit some family and then after that hopefully go to university in Brisbane," Ms Qualmann said.

The drama students left some parting advice for those students gearing up to complete their HSC in 2018.

Mr Dunphy said: "Don't do two or three major works and don't do a distance-ed subject, worst idea."

Ms Willis suggested, "Just try to manage your time really well and it's not the end of the world if you don't get the mark you were after because there are other ways to get to where you want to go."

And Ms Qualmann urged students to "try your hardest - it's not the end of the world if you don't do well, just try to manage your time."