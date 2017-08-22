26°
HSC survival help sessions

JASMINE BURKE
| 22nd Aug 2017 5:00 AM
Schoolboy working in high school class

PRACTICAL help is at hand for those preparing for the HSC.

The Lismore City Library is offering free HSC Tips and Advice sessions for anyone looking for extra assistance with their preparation to help ease some stress the HSC can bring.

The library's Tips and Advice sessions offer practical assistance on preparation and study, as well as tips on structuring responses, from teachers who are also HSC exam markers.

As students reflect on their trial exams, these sessions provide plenty of opportunity for questions and discussion.

Parents and carers who may have their own questions can come along and have these answered and discuss strategies to reduce the anxiety that HSC can bring.

The sessions are free and there will be pizza.

Sessions on PDHPE, Biology, Ancient History, English and Legal Studies are available on Thursday afternoons, commencing with PDHPE on August 24.

For information or to book one of the sessions call the Lismore City Library on 66212464.

Topics:  hsc exams lismore city library northern rivers education

