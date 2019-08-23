HSC students to shine at eisteddfod

READY TO SHINE: Richmond River High School students Marshall, Tahi and Ninya with music teacher Ben Wordsworth are preparing for the inaugural HSC section of the Lismore Eisteddfod.

READY TO SHINE: Richmond River High School students Marshall, Tahi and Ninya with music teacher Ben Wordsworth are preparing for the inaugural HSC section of the Lismore Eisteddfod. Jackie Munro

MUSIC students preparing for their HSC will now have the chance to showcase their skills in front of a live audience thanks to a new category.

The 107th Lismore Eisteddfod has introduced a new section to its Secondary Schools Day, specifically for HSC music students.

Event organiser Yvonne Stevenson said this section is for those students who are presenting for the 2019 Higher School Certificate in Music.

She said students will perform one piece from their HSC performance, voice or any instrument, while two adjudicators, who are experienced HSC music examiners, will give each competitor an individual critique.

"This is an opportunity for students, before the HSC, to perform in public and to receive valuable feedback,” Ms Stevenson said.

"It can be a solitary affair preparing for a music exam and this evening gives the students a chance to see what students from other schools are doing.”

Ms Stevenson said as well as providing valuable experience for the budding musicians, but also allowing parents and friends have a rare opportunity to enjoy these young musicians perform at their peak, in a public arena.

"It promises to be an entertaining evening - a true smorgasbord of talent - ranging from vocalists, guitarists, a pianist, euphonium player, base guitarists, vocalist/guitarist, to a drum soloist and a vocalist/trumpet player,” she said.

The Rivers Richmond River High School music teacher Ben Wordsworth said a number of his students have been working hard ahead of the eisteddfod and were excited to be able to showcase their skills ahead of the HSC exams.

"The chance to get direct feedback from former HSC markers will give real insight to these students,” he said.

"Not to mention valuable practice in performing in front of a live audience.”

The HSC individual performance section of the Lismore Eisteddfod will be held in the Lismore Workers Club Auditorium on Monday, August 26 from 6pm.

Members of the public are welcome to come along and enjoy exceptional music performed by talented young musicians from our local region.