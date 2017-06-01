HSC science course for next gen of scientists, researchers

NSW will for the first time offer Year 12 high school students a high level science course that allows students to carry out a scientific research project.

YEAR 12 students in the Northern Rivers with a passion for science and research will have some big opportunities with access to a new high level science course.

Students across NSW will be able to undertake a scientific research project as part of the new HSC Science Extension course, which can be studied in addition to Chemistry, Biology, Earth and Environmental Science, Physics and the new Investigating Science course because of updated NESA rules that permit students to complete seven units of science in Year 12.

Education Minister Rob Stokes announced the changes to strengthen the opportunities for students to study science and enter STEM related industries.

"We want to promote opportunities to develop the next generation of Nobel Prize winning scientists and world-leading researchers right here in NSW," Mr Stokes said.

"The HSC rule change will allow students to study four science courses including the new Science Extension course."

Students undertaking HSC Science Extension will have the opportunity to work alongside the best researchers and scientists and partner with universities and allow them the opportunity to publish their own research.

Partnerships currently are being developed between groups of schools and scientific research hubs.

Mr Stokes said the ability for students to choose an area of research and develop their passion in any area of science is an exciting "win" for students.

Previously the HSC rules stopped students taking more than three science courses.

The final Science Extension syllabus will be released later this year.