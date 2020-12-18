HSC 2020: Tweed Coast's high achievers revealed

IT'S THE day that thousands of students across NSW have been anxiously waiting for.

Starting from 6am, phones and emails alerted students across the Tweed Coast of their HSC results and ATAR's

We've collated together all the best results from across the Tweed Coast region from the NSW Educations Standards Authority Site, and can show you who the distinguished achievers are for our area.

Take a look at the full list here:

* Distinguished Achievers lists the students who achieved a result in the highest band possible (Band 6 or Band E4) for one or more courses.

These do not list achievers who studied via correspondence.

Tweed Coast student Who Achieved Top Rank in state in Subjects

Banora Point High School

Shauna Walker: 8 - Mathematics Standard 1 Examination

Tweed Coast Students Who Achieved Band Six

Banora Point High School

Ari Cummins: Business Studies, English Advanced, Mathematics Extension 1

Amy Fairleigh: Drama, English Extension 1, Visual Arts

Aidan Hanna: Mathematics Extension 1

Shauna Walker: Mathematics Standard 1 Examination

Bindi Ware: Visual Arts

Kingscliff High School

Mitchell Boyd: Personal Development, Health and Physical Education

Kenta Fogarty: Japanese Continuers

Shantel Gregoraci: Industrial Technology, Visual Arts

Darcie Pearson: Visual Arts

Corey Rose: Chemistry, Mathematics Extension 1

Lindisfarne Anglican Grammar School

Indigai Arnold: Visual Arts

Brynn Bennett-Wise: Mathematics Standard 2

Samara Bookman: English Standard

Cooper Bridge Tough: Mathematics Advanced

Neave Butler: Mathematics Advanced

Noah Chapman: Mathematics Advanced, Personal Development, Health and Physical Education

Kelly Chen: Mathematics Advanced

Josie Davies: Mathematics Advanced

Anjali Dutton: Studies of Religion I

Mali Ealand: English Advanced, English Extension 1

Ellie Engel: English Extension 1

Shiraz Fanayan: English Advanced

Devlin Foggo: Industrial Technology

Mitchell Hawkins: Information and Digital Technology Examination

Patrick Leary: Automotive Examination

Katisha Luff: English Advanced

Joshua Mammen: Mathematics Extension 1, Mathematics Extension 2

Emma Matusch: Drama, English Extension 1

Madeleine McCloskey: English Advanced, Visual Arts

Ella McMillan: Music 1

Annabelle Miller: Japanese Beginners

Georgia Mossop: English Extension 1

Billie-Jaye Phillips: English Advanced

Chelsea Redman: English Advanced, Music 1

Jade Reid: Legal Studies

Ethan Robins: English Extension 1

Abigail Rynehart: Drama, English Advanced, English Extension 1

Gabriel Shaw: English Advanced

Eva Sigley: Music 1

Madeleine Warner: Chemistry, Mathematics Advanced

Mia Watson: English Advanced, Music 1

Teagan Woods: English Advanced, Legal Studies, French Beginners

Madison Wright: Investigating Science

Murwillumbah High School

Catherine Lindsay: Legal Studies, Personal Development, Health and Physical Education

Tweed Valley Adventist College

Oliver Fua: Music 1

Lili Grace: Music 1

Blair Kelly: English Advanced

Megan Wilson: Food Technology, Studies of Religion II

Wollumbin High School

Madison Dorrough: Visual Arts

Ted Stadler: Geography, Mathematics Standard 2