HSC 2019: The Northern Rivers high achievers revealed

IT’S THE day that thousands of students across NSW have been anxiously waiting for.

Yesterday, starting from 6am, phones and emails alerted students across the Northern Rivers of their HSC results, and today they will receive their ATARs.

We’ve collated together all the best results from across the Northern Rivers region from the NSW Educations Standards Authority Site, and can show you who the distinguished achievers are for our area.

Take a look at the full list here:

* Distinguished Achievers lists the students who achieved a result in the highest band possible (Band 6 or Band E4) for one or more courses.

These do not list achievers who studied via correspondence.

Northern Rivers All Rounders

Alstonville High School

Finlay Ball

Trinity Catholic College

Kathy Phung

Xavier Catholic College Ballina

Malena Blancpain

Gemma Broadley

Northern Rivers Students Who Achieved Top Rank in Subjects

Xavier Catholic College Ballina

Tamra Degotardi: 1 - Retail Services Examination

Northern Rivers Students Who Achieved Band Six

Alstonville High School

Finlay Ball: Biology, Chemistry, Economics, English Advanced, English Extension 1, Modern History, History Extension

Brooke Hofmeyer: Biology

Lilian Law: English Advanced, English Extension 1, Visual Arts

Evie Lopes: Ancient History, Biology, Design and Technology

Samuel Lucena: Chemistry

Jasmin Maxwell: English Extension 2

Nikki Whitehead: Biology

Ballina Coast High School

Benjamin Bowles: Drama, Visual Arts

Lachie Cottrill: Mathematics Extension 1

Jessica Margaret Mackellar: Visual Arts

Byron Bay High School

Naomi Ami: Drama, Music 1

Anoushka Luci Blake-Cadou: Drama, Music 1, Visual Arts

Tess Chevalier: French Continuers

Rowan Fairbairn: Mathematics

Declan William Hemphill: Mathematics

Samuel Jimenez-Swain: Mathematics

Jack Henry Lawrence: Music 1

Marli Thomas Maddison: Visual Arts

Ruby Jean McCann-Hay: Visual Arts

Oscar Obi McMahon: Chemistry

Oscar Blake Michie: Industrial Technology, Software Design and Development

Charlotte Anne Morrow-Smith: Ancient History

Shania Nakita Mull-Mathers: Music 1

Luke Nelson: Mathematics

Isabella Shoemark: Drama

Oscar James Soper: Chemistry, Physics

Isabella May Stephens: Ancient History, Drama

Mia Thom: Mathematics

Bella Star Zanotti: Drama

Cape Byron Rudolf Steiner School

Luka Biggin-Johnston: English Extension 1, English Extension 2, Music 1, Visual Arts

Lily Harrison: English Extension 1, English Extension 2, Legal Studies, Society and Culture

Avryl Hart: Mathematics

Gabrielle Hill-Smith: Ancient History, English Advanced, English Extension 1, English Extension 2, History Extension

Josephine Huntsman: French Continuers

Kalani Knight: Chemistry, Legal Studies, Mathematics

Ruby Leigh: Drama, English Extension 1, English Extension 2

Paddy Swain: Drama, Mathematics Standard 2, Music 1

Ayden Vescio: Mathematics Standard 2

Jasmine Walcott: Drama, English Advanced, English Extension 1, English Extension 2

Abbie Walden: English Extension 1, English Extension 2, Society and Culture, Visual Arts

Grace Wightman: Drama

Emmanuel Anglican College

Hallie Asbey-Palmer: Drama

Jacob Simpson: Mathematics

Lily Wallace: Drama

Mullumbimby High School

Reilly Arabelle McCool Baum: English Extension 2

Beau Berghausen: Software Design and Development

Lotus Gwatking: Visual Arts

Nimbin Central School

Phoenix Batchelor: Textiles and Design

Jaliah Carlyle-Harris: English Advanced

Sammaya Okan: Visual Arts

Kai Prikulis: Physics

Shearwater, the Mullumbimby Steiner School

Tiane Rose Alexander: Society and Culture, Visual Arts

Lachlan Kesting: Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics, Personal Development, Health and Physical Education

Oberon Santo Marriott: Drama

Zali Spinner: Indonesian Beginners

Kate Sullivan: English Advanced, Personal Development, Health and Physical Education, Society and Culture

St John’s College

Bodhi Acton: Music 1

Dylan Allan: Mathematics Standard 2

Harrison Barlow: Mathematics Extension 1

Oscar Brown: Engineering Studies

Elsie Cooper: English Standard

Shanae Cooper: Industrial Technology

Brigid Czislowski: Ancient History, Studies of Religion II

Skye Engler: Mathematics Standard 2

James Fennamore: Mathematics Standard 2

Samantha Glasby: Legal Studies, Personal Development, Health and Physical Education

Campbell Kenyon: Music 1

Thomas Leary: Mathematics Standard 2

Quin McKeown: Mathematics Standard 2

Hannah Parrington: Music 1

Phillip Powell: Industrial Technology

Bridget Rice-Finlayson: French Beginners

Keisha Stewart: Mathematics Standard 2

Dylan Tulk: Mathematics Extension 1

Summerland Christian College

Caleb Capilli: Music 1

Jonas Clark: Music 1

Elijah Kelly: Music 1

The Rivers Secondary College Kadina High Campus

Olivia Grace Gellatly: English Advanced, Hospitality Examination

Renae Mia Shepherd: Biology, Personal Development, Health and Physical Education

The Rivers Secondary College Lismore High Campus

Lucy Economos: Society and Culture

Tommy Hatzimanolis: Engineering Studies

The Rivers Secondary College Richmond River High Campus

Indigo Kesztler: English Extension 1, English Extension 2

Jack Marr: Visual Arts

Chloe Mills: English Advanced, English Extension 1, Legal Studies, Visual Arts

Eve Robinson: Mathematics Standard 2

Angus Scarrabelotti: Music 1

Scarlett Singer: Legal Studies

Tahi White: Music 1

Kei Winmill: Music 1

Trinity Catholic College

Ansh Angra: Biology, Mathematics

Julia Babic: Studies of Religion I

Lachlan Ceely: Design and Technology

Teresa Dang: Modern History

Anna Do: Mathematics, Mathematics Extension 1, Studies of Religion I

Jasmine Duncan: Mathematics

Elias El Katrib: Mathematics Standard 2

Daniel Ferreira: Mathematics

Roy Georges: Biology, Business Studies, Studies of Religion I

Jayden Harrison: Business Studies, Investigating Science

Terrence Lei: Mathematics

Rachel Martin: Chemistry, Economics, Mathematics, Studies of Religion I

Christina Mouawad: Community and Family Studies, Food Technology, Studies of Religion I

Benjamin Myint: Information Processes and Technology

Anthony Ngo-Le: Mathematics

Nina Nguyen: Biology, Mathematics, Studies of Religion I

Joshua Perry: Modern History, Personal Development, Health and Physical Education

Minhanh Pham: Mathematics Extension 1

Kathy Phung: Biology, English Advanced, Mathematics, Modern History, History Extension, Studies of Religion I

Zoe Potourdelis: Geography

Kunal Pradhan: Information Processes and Technology, Mathematics, Studies of Religion I

Nicole Sukkar: English Advanced, Legal Studies, Mathematics, Mathematics Extension 1, Studies of Religion I

Patrick Tran: Mathematics Extension 1

Nykia Tu: English Advanced, Legal Studies, Mathematics, Mathematics Extension 1, Studies of Religion I

Jackie Wang: Mathematics

Emily Yuen: Design and Technology

Xavier Catholic College Ballina

Otis Adlington: Mathematics

Amber Bayly: English Advanced, Geography, Mathematics Standard 2, Personal Development, Health and Physical Education

Sahara Berryman: Visual Arts

Malena Blancpain: Biology, English Advanced, Mathematics, Studies of Religion II, French Continuers

Gemma Broadley: English Advanced, Legal Studies, Mathematics Standard 2, Modern History, Music 1, Studies of Religion II

Elijah Carr: Earth and Environmental Science

Skye Creighton: Earth and Environmental Science, Mathematics Standard 2

Tamra Degotardi: Drama, English Advanced, Retail Services Examination

Madison Donovan: Mathematics Standard 2

Kenya Drury: English Standard, Mathematics

Joel Dryden: Mathematics Standard 2

Caitlin Ferns: Chemistry, Mathematics, Mathematics Extension 1

Angelique Gallagher: English Advanced, Visual Arts

Brooke Gollan: Mathematics Standard 2

Ella Gollan: English Extension 1, English Extension 2

Freya Hoult: English Advanced, English Extension 1

Keeley Iverson: Drama

Noah Kneipp: English Extension 1, English Extension 2, Mathematics Standard 2

Gabrielle Lee: Geography, Mathematics, Personal Development, Health and Physical Education

Trixie Miller: Drama

Jessica Mills: Community and Family Studies, Mathematics Standard 2

Isabella O’Connor: Legal Studies

Zoe Palmer: Drama

Mia Phillips: English Extension 1, Mathematics Standard 2, Visual Arts

Isabella Reidy: English Advanced, Modern History, Studies of Religion II

Nina Seeburg: Drama, Visual Arts

Ethan Sharpe: Mathematics Extension 1, Physics

Holly Sheehan: Drama

Laura Spina-Crummy: Italian Beginners

Sophia Spina-Crummy: Italian Beginners

Bianca Sutherland: Food Technology

Emily Vaughan: Music 1, Studies of Religion I

Joe Waddell: Mathematics Standard 2, Software Design and Development

Morgan Walford-Smith: Biology, English Advanced

Connor Wallace: Mathematics Standard 2, Modern History, Personal Development, Health and Physical Education

Emily Waller: English Standard, Mathematics Standard 2, Modern History

Lachlan Whiteford: Mathematics Standard 2

Indianna Willoughby: Earth and Environmental Science