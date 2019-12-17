HSC 2019: The Northern Rivers high achievers revealed
IT’S THE day that thousands of students across NSW have been anxiously waiting for.
Yesterday, starting from 6am, phones and emails alerted students across the Northern Rivers of their HSC results, and today they will receive their ATARs.
We’ve collated together all the best results from across the Northern Rivers region from the NSW Educations Standards Authority Site, and can show you who the distinguished achievers are for our area.
Take a look at the full list here:
* Distinguished Achievers lists the students who achieved a result in the highest band possible (Band 6 or Band E4) for one or more courses.
These do not list achievers who studied via correspondence.
Northern Rivers All Rounders
Alstonville High School
Finlay Ball
Trinity Catholic College
Kathy Phung
Xavier Catholic College Ballina
Malena Blancpain
Gemma Broadley
Northern Rivers Students Who Achieved Top Rank in Subjects
Xavier Catholic College Ballina
Tamra Degotardi: 1 - Retail Services Examination
Northern Rivers Students Who Achieved Band Six
Alstonville High School
Finlay Ball: Biology, Chemistry, Economics, English Advanced, English Extension 1, Modern History, History Extension
Brooke Hofmeyer: Biology
Lilian Law: English Advanced, English Extension 1, Visual Arts
Evie Lopes: Ancient History, Biology, Design and Technology
Samuel Lucena: Chemistry
Jasmin Maxwell: English Extension 2
Nikki Whitehead: Biology
Ballina Coast High School
Benjamin Bowles: Drama, Visual Arts
Lachie Cottrill: Mathematics Extension 1
Jessica Margaret Mackellar: Visual Arts
Byron Bay High School
Naomi Ami: Drama, Music 1
Anoushka Luci Blake-Cadou: Drama, Music 1, Visual Arts
Tess Chevalier: French Continuers
Rowan Fairbairn: Mathematics
Declan William Hemphill: Mathematics
Samuel Jimenez-Swain: Mathematics
Jack Henry Lawrence: Music 1
Marli Thomas Maddison: Visual Arts
Ruby Jean McCann-Hay: Visual Arts
Oscar Obi McMahon: Chemistry
Oscar Blake Michie: Industrial Technology, Software Design and Development
Charlotte Anne Morrow-Smith: Ancient History
Shania Nakita Mull-Mathers: Music 1
Luke Nelson: Mathematics
Isabella Shoemark: Drama
Oscar James Soper: Chemistry, Physics
Isabella May Stephens: Ancient History, Drama
Mia Thom: Mathematics
Bella Star Zanotti: Drama
Cape Byron Rudolf Steiner School
Luka Biggin-Johnston: English Extension 1, English Extension 2, Music 1, Visual Arts
Lily Harrison: English Extension 1, English Extension 2, Legal Studies, Society and Culture
Avryl Hart: Mathematics
Gabrielle Hill-Smith: Ancient History, English Advanced, English Extension 1, English Extension 2, History Extension
Josephine Huntsman: French Continuers
Kalani Knight: Chemistry, Legal Studies, Mathematics
Ruby Leigh: Drama, English Extension 1, English Extension 2
Paddy Swain: Drama, Mathematics Standard 2, Music 1
Ayden Vescio: Mathematics Standard 2
Jasmine Walcott: Drama, English Advanced, English Extension 1, English Extension 2
Abbie Walden: English Extension 1, English Extension 2, Society and Culture, Visual Arts
Grace Wightman: Drama
Emmanuel Anglican College
Hallie Asbey-Palmer: Drama
Jacob Simpson: Mathematics
Lily Wallace: Drama
Mullumbimby High School
Reilly Arabelle McCool Baum: English Extension 2
Beau Berghausen: Software Design and Development
Lotus Gwatking: Visual Arts
Nimbin Central School
Phoenix Batchelor: Textiles and Design
Jaliah Carlyle-Harris: English Advanced
Sammaya Okan: Visual Arts
Kai Prikulis: Physics
Shearwater, the Mullumbimby Steiner School
Tiane Rose Alexander: Society and Culture, Visual Arts
Lachlan Kesting: Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics, Personal Development, Health and Physical Education
Oberon Santo Marriott: Drama
Zali Spinner: Indonesian Beginners
Kate Sullivan: English Advanced, Personal Development, Health and Physical Education, Society and Culture
St John’s College
Bodhi Acton: Music 1
Dylan Allan: Mathematics Standard 2
Harrison Barlow: Mathematics Extension 1
Oscar Brown: Engineering Studies
Elsie Cooper: English Standard
Shanae Cooper: Industrial Technology
Brigid Czislowski: Ancient History, Studies of Religion II
Skye Engler: Mathematics Standard 2
James Fennamore: Mathematics Standard 2
Samantha Glasby: Legal Studies, Personal Development, Health and Physical Education
Campbell Kenyon: Music 1
Thomas Leary: Mathematics Standard 2
Quin McKeown: Mathematics Standard 2
Hannah Parrington: Music 1
Phillip Powell: Industrial Technology
Bridget Rice-Finlayson: French Beginners
Keisha Stewart: Mathematics Standard 2
Dylan Tulk: Mathematics Extension 1
Summerland Christian College
Caleb Capilli: Music 1
Jonas Clark: Music 1
Elijah Kelly: Music 1
The Rivers Secondary College Kadina High Campus
Olivia Grace Gellatly: English Advanced, Hospitality Examination
Renae Mia Shepherd: Biology, Personal Development, Health and Physical Education
The Rivers Secondary College Lismore High Campus
Lucy Economos: Society and Culture
Tommy Hatzimanolis: Engineering Studies
The Rivers Secondary College Richmond River High Campus
Indigo Kesztler: English Extension 1, English Extension 2
Jack Marr: Visual Arts
Chloe Mills: English Advanced, English Extension 1, Legal Studies, Visual Arts
Eve Robinson: Mathematics Standard 2
Angus Scarrabelotti: Music 1
Scarlett Singer: Legal Studies
Tahi White: Music 1
Kei Winmill: Music 1
Trinity Catholic College
Ansh Angra: Biology, Mathematics
Julia Babic: Studies of Religion I
Lachlan Ceely: Design and Technology
Teresa Dang: Modern History
Anna Do: Mathematics, Mathematics Extension 1, Studies of Religion I
Jasmine Duncan: Mathematics
Elias El Katrib: Mathematics Standard 2
Daniel Ferreira: Mathematics
Roy Georges: Biology, Business Studies, Studies of Religion I
Jayden Harrison: Business Studies, Investigating Science
Terrence Lei: Mathematics
Rachel Martin: Chemistry, Economics, Mathematics, Studies of Religion I
Christina Mouawad: Community and Family Studies, Food Technology, Studies of Religion I
Benjamin Myint: Information Processes and Technology
Anthony Ngo-Le: Mathematics
Nina Nguyen: Biology, Mathematics, Studies of Religion I
Joshua Perry: Modern History, Personal Development, Health and Physical Education
Minhanh Pham: Mathematics Extension 1
Kathy Phung: Biology, English Advanced, Mathematics, Modern History, History Extension, Studies of Religion I
Zoe Potourdelis: Geography
Kunal Pradhan: Information Processes and Technology, Mathematics, Studies of Religion I
Nicole Sukkar: English Advanced, Legal Studies, Mathematics, Mathematics Extension 1, Studies of Religion I
Patrick Tran: Mathematics Extension 1
Nykia Tu: English Advanced, Legal Studies, Mathematics, Mathematics Extension 1, Studies of Religion I
Jackie Wang: Mathematics
Emily Yuen: Design and Technology
Xavier Catholic College Ballina
Otis Adlington: Mathematics
Amber Bayly: English Advanced, Geography, Mathematics Standard 2, Personal Development, Health and Physical Education
Sahara Berryman: Visual Arts
Malena Blancpain: Biology, English Advanced, Mathematics, Studies of Religion II, French Continuers
Gemma Broadley: English Advanced, Legal Studies, Mathematics Standard 2, Modern History, Music 1, Studies of Religion II
Elijah Carr: Earth and Environmental Science
Skye Creighton: Earth and Environmental Science, Mathematics Standard 2
Tamra Degotardi: Drama, English Advanced, Retail Services Examination
Madison Donovan: Mathematics Standard 2
Kenya Drury: English Standard, Mathematics
Joel Dryden: Mathematics Standard 2
Caitlin Ferns: Chemistry, Mathematics, Mathematics Extension 1
Angelique Gallagher: English Advanced, Visual Arts
Brooke Gollan: Mathematics Standard 2
Ella Gollan: English Extension 1, English Extension 2
Freya Hoult: English Advanced, English Extension 1
Keeley Iverson: Drama
Noah Kneipp: English Extension 1, English Extension 2, Mathematics Standard 2
Gabrielle Lee: Geography, Mathematics, Personal Development, Health and Physical Education
Trixie Miller: Drama
Jessica Mills: Community and Family Studies, Mathematics Standard 2
Isabella O’Connor: Legal Studies
Zoe Palmer: Drama
Mia Phillips: English Extension 1, Mathematics Standard 2, Visual Arts
Isabella Reidy: English Advanced, Modern History, Studies of Religion II
Nina Seeburg: Drama, Visual Arts
Ethan Sharpe: Mathematics Extension 1, Physics
Holly Sheehan: Drama
Laura Spina-Crummy: Italian Beginners
Sophia Spina-Crummy: Italian Beginners
Bianca Sutherland: Food Technology
Emily Vaughan: Music 1, Studies of Religion I
Joe Waddell: Mathematics Standard 2, Software Design and Development
Morgan Walford-Smith: Biology, English Advanced
Connor Wallace: Mathematics Standard 2, Modern History, Personal Development, Health and Physical Education
Emily Waller: English Standard, Mathematics Standard 2, Modern History
Lachlan Whiteford: Mathematics Standard 2
Indianna Willoughby: Earth and Environmental Science