HSC 2018: The Northern Rivers' top achievers
IT'S THE day that thousands of students across NSW have been anxiously waiting for.
Yesterday, starting from 5.30am, phones and emails alerted students across the Northern Rivers of their HSC results, and today they will receive their ATARs.
We've collated together all the best results from across the Northern Rivers from the NSW Educations Standards Authority Site, and can show you who the distinguished achievers are for our area.
Take a look at the full list here:
* Distinguished Achievers lists the students who achieved a result in the highest band possible (Band 6 or Band E4) for one or more courses.
These do not list achievers who studied via correspondence.
DISTINGUISHED ACHIEVERS:
Finlay Ball: Alstonville High School - - Mathematics
Sarah Bransgrove: Alstonville High School - - Personal Development, Health and Physical Education
Samuel Breugem: Alstonville High School - Chemistry, Mathematics Extension 2, Personal Development, Health and Physical Education, Physics
Sontae Caldwell: Alstonville High School - Visual Arts
Scott Fleming: Alstonville High School - English (Advanced), English Extension 1, Modern History
Matilda Giese: Alstonville High School - Ancient History, English (Advanced), English Extension 1, History Extension
Liam Gray: Alstonville High School - Mathematics
Matthew Jarvie: Alstonville High School - Mathematics
Clare Johns: Alstonville High School - Economics, Mathematics Extension 2
Shelton Kent: Alstonville High School - Mathematics General 2
Casey Kershaw: Alstonville High School - Biology, Design and Technology, English (Advanced), English Extension 1
Eli McLean: Alstonville High School - English (Advanced), English Extension 1, History Extension, Music 1
Jordan McNally: Alstonville High School - Design and Technology
Harry Porter: Alstonville High School - English (Advanced), English Extension 1, English Extension 2
Mobina Rowhani: Alstonville High School - English Extension 1, Industrial Technology
Pavikshan Siribalamurali: Alstonville High School - Chemistry, Economics
Lucy Turner: Alstonville High School - Ancient History, English (Advanced), English Extension 1, Society and Culture, Visual Arts
Daniel Young: Alstonville High School - Biology
Jason Marchant: Ballina Coast High School - Drama, English (Advanced), Legal Studies, Modern History, History Extension
Mia Munro: Ballina Coast High School - Mathematics General 2
Niva Ewald: Emmanuel Anglican College - Biology, Drama, Mathematics
Sinead Fell: Emmanuel Anglican College - Drama, Music 1, Visual Arts
Arran Hughes: Emmanuel Anglican College - Drama
Maddyson Lloyd: Emmanuel Anglican College - Drama
Juliette McDonald: Emmanuel Anglican College - Drama
Elisabeth Milne: Emmanuel Anglican College - Visual Arts
Teia Nair: Emmanuel Anglican College - Drama
Cameron Palmer: Emmanuel Anglican College - Mathematics General 2
Taylor Rodgers: Emmanuel Anglican College - Food Technology
Kate Utting: Emmanuel Anglican College - Drama, Music 1
Ethan Archer: Byron Bay High School - Mathematics General 2
Keaton Buhagiar: Byron Bay High School - Biology, English (Advanced), Personal Development, Health and Physical Education, Society and Culture, Visual Arts
Shaun Chaseling: Byron Bay High School - Mathematics General 2
Amber Chegwyn: Byron Bay High School - Design and Technology, Mathematics General 2, Society and Culture
Georgia Conechado: Byron Bay High School - Mathematics Extension 1, Physics, Japanese Continuers
Megan Davenport: Byron Bay High School - Hospitality Examination
Weena Lucas: Byron Bay High School - English (Advanced)
Stella McCarthy-Huxley: Byron Bay High School - Biology, English (Standard)
Ilaila Omachen: Byron Bay High School - Visual Arts
Koby Pollock: Byron Bay High School - Design and Technology
Or Rotstein: Byron Bay High School - Modern Hebrew Continuers
Domenica Wenban: Byron Bay High School - English (Advanced), Music 1, Visual Arts
Georgia Willey: Byron Bay High School - Design and Technology
Artemis Arthur-Andrews: Mullumbimby High School - English (Advanced), English Extension 1, Legal Studies, Indonesian Continuers
Oliver Arthur-Andrews: Mullumbimby High School - English (Advanced), Physics
Roni Harush: Mullumbimby High School - Modern Hebrew Continuers
Ava Brown: Mullumbimby High School - Visual Arts
Romany Claringbull: Mullumbimby High School - English (Advanced), English Extension 1
Clare Fisher: Mullumbimby High School - Indonesian Continuers
Isaac Felix Flower: Kyogle High School - Mathematics Extension 1
Rory Haydock: Kyogle High School - Mathematics Extension 1
Eliza Williams: Kyogle High School - Biology
Wikus Michiel van Tonder: The Rivers Secondary College - Kadina High Campus Industrial Technology, Personal Development, Health and Physical Education
Allyssa Tonks: The Rivers Secondary College - Lismore High Campus Entertainment Industry Examination
Zoe Vassallo: The Rivers Secondary College - Lismore High Campus Biology, Food Technology
Oliver De-Milford: The Rivers Secondary College - Richmond River High Campus Music 1
Arundhati Gotz: The Rivers Secondary College - Richmond River High Campus English (Advanced), English Extension 2, Visual Arts
Innes Kesteven: The Rivers Secondary College - Richmond River High Campus Music 1
Savannah Smith: The Rivers Secondary College - Richmond River High Campus English (Advanced)
Emily Adams: Trinity Catholic College - Lismore Studies of Religion II, French Continuers, Italian Beginners
Blaire Alexander-Gordon: Trinity Catholic College - Lismore Mathematics, Mathematics Extension 1
Ava Borowski-Davies: Trinity Catholic College - Lismore Studies of Religion II
Juda Callaghan: Trinity Catholic College - Lismore Mathematics Extension 1, French Beginners
Ethan Clarke: Trinity Catholic College - Lismore Business Studies
Zoe Coles: Trinity Catholic College - Lismore Legal Studies, Modern History, Studies of Religion II
Morley Cromwell: Trinity Catholic College - Lismore Business Studies, Legal Studies, Studies of Religion II
Zali Drew: Trinity Catholic College - Lismore Textiles and Design, Entertainment Industry Examination
Sage Findlay: Trinity Catholic College - Lismore Business Studies
Winona Freihaut: Trinity Catholic College - Lismore Mathematics Extension 1
Joshua Gabriel: Trinity Catholic College - Lismore Music 1
Lucy Kloessing: Trinity Catholic College - Lismore Visual Arts
Skye-Marie Lotfali: Trinity Catholic College - Lismore Music 1
Jia McLaren-Hedwards: Trinity Catholic College - Lismore English (Advanced), Modern History, History Extension, Studies of Religion II
Myc Melindo: Trinity Catholic College - Lismore Industrial Technology
Phoebe Moodie: Trinity Catholic College - Lismore Music 1
Elke Rolfe: Trinity Catholic College - Lismore History Extension, Personal Development, Health and Physical Education
Ivy Sanderson: Trinity Catholic College - Lismore Society and Culture, Studies of Religion II
Ursula Schneider: Trinity Catholic College - Lismore English (Advanced), Modern History, Studies of Religion II, French Beginners
Annabelle Sharman: Trinity Catholic College - Lismore English (Advanced)
Oliver Simon: Trinity Catholic College - Lismore Mathematics Extension 1, Mathematics Extension 2, Physics
Rachael Toohey: Trinity Catholic College - Lismore Personal Development, Health and Physical Education, French Continuers
John Wilson: Trinity Catholic College - Lismore English (Advanced), Studies of Religion I
Jaliah Carlyle-Harris: Nimbin Central School - Legal Studies
Sammaya Okan: Nimbin Central School - Ancient History
Kai Prikulis: Nimbin Central School - Mathematics
Ashlea Tahlee Levi: Casino High School - Industrial Technology
Rebekah Harrison: Evans River Community School - Ancient History
Faith Chivers: St Mary's Catholic College - Mathematics General 2
Mollie Crompton: St Mary's Catholic College - Biology, Mathematics
Aidan Dougherty: St Mary's Catholic College - Mathematics General 2
Emily Flatley: St Mary's Catholic College - Mathematics, Mathematics Extension 1
Jesse Marshall: St Mary's Catholic College - Biology
Erin Miller: St Mary's Catholic College - Mathematics
Jack Moloney: St Mary's Catholic College - Mathematics General 2
Kaitlyn Summers: St Mary's Catholic College - Mathematics General 2
Munawara Ali: St Johns College - English (Advanced)
Mitchell Bourne: St Johns College - Biology, Geography, Mathematics General 2, Senior Science
Emily Coggan: St Johns College - Food Technology
Alice Edmondson: St Johns College - Personal Development, Health and Physical Education, Studies of Religion I
Grace Gilbert: St Johns College - Industrial Technology, Visual Arts
Mitchell Gough: St Johns College - Biology, Mathematics, Mathematics Extension 1, Physics
Lucy Guan: St Johns College - Visual Arts
Sasenie Jayanetty: St Johns College - Mathematics
Savannah McCarthy-Rooke: St Johns College - Personal Development, Health and Physical Education, Visual Arts
Nicholas McGirr: St Johns College - Industrial Technology
Swade Pay: St Johns College - Food Technology
Chelsea Peacock: St Johns College - Geography
Henry Railz: St Johns College - Industrial Technology
Hannah Sandoval: St Johns College - Visual Arts
Jack Schwager: St Johns College - English (Standard), Mathematics, Software Design and Development
Greta Scullard: St Johns College - Industrial Technology
Jacob Taylor: St Johns College - Industrial Technology, Mathematics General 2
Savannah Thomas: St Johns College - Industrial Technology
Piper-Leigh Tripp: St Johns College - Mathematics General 2
Logan Watmore: St Johns College - Industrial Technology
Brittany Wilson: St Johns College - Community and Family Studies, Mathematics General 2
Ruby Allen: St John's College Mathematics General 2
Darby Boucher: St John's College English (Advanced)
Phoebe Charters: St John's College English Extension 1, Music 1, Visual Arts
Thomas Clark: St John's College Industrial Technology
Jessica Connellan: St John's College Italian Continuers
Ava Curtin: St John's College English (Advanced), Mathematics Extension 1
Sophie Livotto: St John's College Mathematics General 2, Visual Arts
Chelsea McCosker: St John's College Industrial Technology
Mayha Nowlan: St John's College Textiles and Design
Sarah Parry: St John's College Italian Continuers
Sarai Sandral: St John's College English (Advanced), English Extension 1, Legal Studies, Mathematics General 2, Society and Culture
Olivia Sly: St John's College English (Advanced)
Hanna Spackman: St John's College Ancient History
Anna Theron: St John's College Visual Arts
Eloise Thomson: St John's College English (Advanced), Visual Arts
Padraig Wilson: St John's College Music 1
Ben Allen: Xavier Catholic College Ballina - Visual Arts
Ella Askew: Xavier Catholic College Ballina - Mathematics
Marley Baker: Xavier Catholic College Ballina - Mathematics General 2, Personal Development, Health and Physical Education, Studies of Religion I
Bridget Bakos: Xavier Catholic College Ballina - English (Advanced), Visual Arts, Spanish Beginners
Shimay Clark: Xavier Catholic College Ballina - Biology, English (Advanced)
Olivia Clarke: Xavier Catholic College Ballina - Visual Arts
Hannah Crawford: Xavier Catholic College Ballina - Personal Development, Health and Physical Education
Rylee Cruz: Xavier Catholic College Ballina - Italian Beginners
Ruby Faundez: Xavier Catholic College Ballina - English (Standard)
Bella Good: Xavier Catholic College Ballina - Biology, English (Advanced), Personal Development, Health and Physical Education, Studies of Religion I, Italian Beginners
Dylan Haydon: Xavier Catholic College Ballina - Software Design and Development
Eva Lampard: Xavier Catholic College Ballina - English (Standard)
Alex McDermott: Xavier Catholic College Ballina - Mathematics, Software Design and Development
Max McDermott: Xavier Catholic College Ballina - English Extension 1
Jackson McMaster: Xavier Catholic College Ballina - English (Advanced), Personal Development, Health and Physical Education, Hospitality Examination
Samantha Meredith: Xavier Catholic College Ballina - Hospitality Examination
Tahlie Murdoch: Xavier Catholic College Ballina - Ancient History, Biology, English (Advanced), Textiles and Design
Sachi Orrock: Xavier Catholic College Ballina - Mathematics General 2
Tyler Louise Parry: Xavier Catholic College Ballina - Mathematics General 2
Katerina Pavez-Santander: Xavier Catholic College Ballina - Italian Beginners
Olivia Peake: Xavier Catholic College Ballina - Mathematics
Zoe Reeve: Xavier Catholic College Ballina - Ancient History, English (Advanced), Legal Studies, Studies of Religion II, French Continuers
Hamish Ronchi-Robinson: Xavier Catholic College Ballina - Mathematics General 2
Sophie Sheehan: Xavier Catholic College Ballina - Mathematics General 2
Daniel Smith: Xavier Catholic College Ballina - Mathematics General 2
Luke Stockham: Xavier Catholic College Ballina - Mathematics Extension 1, Software Design and Development
Tully Waters: Xavier Catholic College Ballina - Mathematics
Aaron Watts: Xavier Catholic College Ballina - Mathematics, Mathematics Extension 1
Emily Weldon: Xavier Catholic College Ballina - Visual Arts
Cameron White: Xavier Catholic College Ballina - Mathematics
Cooper Wilson: Xavier Catholic College Ballina - Drama
Lachlan Wilson: Xavier Catholic College Ballina - English (Advanced), Personal Development, Health and Physical Education