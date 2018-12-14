HSC 2018: The Northern Rivers' top achievers

IT'S THE day that thousands of students across NSW have been anxiously waiting for.

Yesterday, starting from 5.30am, phones and emails alerted students across the Northern Rivers of their HSC results, and today they will receive their ATARs.

We've collated together all the best results from across the Northern Rivers from the NSW Educations Standards Authority Site, and can show you who the distinguished achievers are for our area.

Take a look at the full list here:

* Distinguished Achievers lists the students who achieved a result in the highest band possible (Band 6 or Band E4) for one or more courses.

These do not list achievers who studied via correspondence.

DISTINGUISHED ACHIEVERS:

Finlay Ball: Alstonville High School - - Mathematics

Sarah Bransgrove: Alstonville High School - - Personal Development, Health and Physical Education

Samuel Breugem: Alstonville High School - Chemistry, Mathematics Extension 2, Personal Development, Health and Physical Education, Physics

Sontae Caldwell: Alstonville High School - Visual Arts

Scott Fleming: Alstonville High School - English (Advanced), English Extension 1, Modern History

Matilda Giese: Alstonville High School - Ancient History, English (Advanced), English Extension 1, History Extension

Liam Gray: Alstonville High School - Mathematics

Matthew Jarvie: Alstonville High School - Mathematics

Clare Johns: Alstonville High School - Economics, Mathematics Extension 2

Shelton Kent: Alstonville High School - Mathematics General 2

Casey Kershaw: Alstonville High School - Biology, Design and Technology, English (Advanced), English Extension 1

Eli McLean: Alstonville High School - English (Advanced), English Extension 1, History Extension, Music 1

Jordan McNally: Alstonville High School - Design and Technology

Harry Porter: Alstonville High School - English (Advanced), English Extension 1, English Extension 2

Mobina Rowhani: Alstonville High School - English Extension 1, Industrial Technology

Pavikshan Siribalamurali: Alstonville High School - Chemistry, Economics

Lucy Turner: Alstonville High School - Ancient History, English (Advanced), English Extension 1, Society and Culture, Visual Arts

Daniel Young: Alstonville High School - Biology

Jason Marchant: Ballina Coast High School - Drama, English (Advanced), Legal Studies, Modern History, History Extension

Mia Munro: Ballina Coast High School - Mathematics General 2

Niva Ewald: Emmanuel Anglican College - Biology, Drama, Mathematics

Sinead Fell: Emmanuel Anglican College - Drama, Music 1, Visual Arts

Arran Hughes: Emmanuel Anglican College - Drama

Maddyson Lloyd: Emmanuel Anglican College - Drama

Juliette McDonald: Emmanuel Anglican College - Drama

Elisabeth Milne: Emmanuel Anglican College - Visual Arts

Teia Nair: Emmanuel Anglican College - Drama

Cameron Palmer: Emmanuel Anglican College - Mathematics General 2

Taylor Rodgers: Emmanuel Anglican College - Food Technology

Kate Utting: Emmanuel Anglican College - Drama, Music 1

Ethan Archer: Byron Bay High School - Mathematics General 2

Keaton Buhagiar: Byron Bay High School - Biology, English (Advanced), Personal Development, Health and Physical Education, Society and Culture, Visual Arts

Shaun Chaseling: Byron Bay High School - Mathematics General 2

Amber Chegwyn: Byron Bay High School - Design and Technology, Mathematics General 2, Society and Culture

Georgia Conechado: Byron Bay High School - Mathematics Extension 1, Physics, Japanese Continuers

Megan Davenport: Byron Bay High School - Hospitality Examination

Weena Lucas: Byron Bay High School - English (Advanced)

Stella McCarthy-Huxley: Byron Bay High School - Biology, English (Standard)

Ilaila Omachen: Byron Bay High School - Visual Arts

Koby Pollock: Byron Bay High School - Design and Technology

Or Rotstein: Byron Bay High School - Modern Hebrew Continuers

Domenica Wenban: Byron Bay High School - English (Advanced), Music 1, Visual Arts

Georgia Willey: Byron Bay High School - Design and Technology

Artemis Arthur-Andrews: Mullumbimby High School - English (Advanced), English Extension 1, Legal Studies, Indonesian Continuers

Oliver Arthur-Andrews: Mullumbimby High School - English (Advanced), Physics

Roni Harush: Mullumbimby High School - Modern Hebrew Continuers

Ava Brown: Mullumbimby High School - Visual Arts

Romany Claringbull: Mullumbimby High School - English (Advanced), English Extension 1

Clare Fisher: Mullumbimby High School - Indonesian Continuers

Isaac Felix Flower: Kyogle High School - Mathematics Extension 1

Rory Haydock: Kyogle High School - Mathematics Extension 1

Eliza Williams: Kyogle High School - Biology

Wikus Michiel van Tonder: The Rivers Secondary College - Kadina High Campus Industrial Technology, Personal Development, Health and Physical Education

Allyssa Tonks: The Rivers Secondary College - Lismore High Campus Entertainment Industry Examination

Zoe Vassallo: The Rivers Secondary College - Lismore High Campus Biology, Food Technology

Oliver De-Milford: The Rivers Secondary College - Richmond River High Campus Music 1

Arundhati Gotz: The Rivers Secondary College - Richmond River High Campus English (Advanced), English Extension 2, Visual Arts

Innes Kesteven: The Rivers Secondary College - Richmond River High Campus Music 1

Savannah Smith: The Rivers Secondary College - Richmond River High Campus English (Advanced)

Emily Adams: Trinity Catholic College - Lismore Studies of Religion II, French Continuers, Italian Beginners

Blaire Alexander-Gordon: Trinity Catholic College - Lismore Mathematics, Mathematics Extension 1

Ava Borowski-Davies: Trinity Catholic College - Lismore Studies of Religion II

Juda Callaghan: Trinity Catholic College - Lismore Mathematics Extension 1, French Beginners

Ethan Clarke: Trinity Catholic College - Lismore Business Studies

Zoe Coles: Trinity Catholic College - Lismore Legal Studies, Modern History, Studies of Religion II

Morley Cromwell: Trinity Catholic College - Lismore Business Studies, Legal Studies, Studies of Religion II

Zali Drew: Trinity Catholic College - Lismore Textiles and Design, Entertainment Industry Examination

Sage Findlay: Trinity Catholic College - Lismore Business Studies

Winona Freihaut: Trinity Catholic College - Lismore Mathematics Extension 1

Joshua Gabriel: Trinity Catholic College - Lismore Music 1

Lucy Kloessing: Trinity Catholic College - Lismore Visual Arts

Skye-Marie Lotfali: Trinity Catholic College - Lismore Music 1

Jia McLaren-Hedwards: Trinity Catholic College - Lismore English (Advanced), Modern History, History Extension, Studies of Religion II

Myc Melindo: Trinity Catholic College - Lismore Industrial Technology

Phoebe Moodie: Trinity Catholic College - Lismore Music 1

Elke Rolfe: Trinity Catholic College - Lismore History Extension, Personal Development, Health and Physical Education

Ivy Sanderson: Trinity Catholic College - Lismore Society and Culture, Studies of Religion II

Ursula Schneider: Trinity Catholic College - Lismore English (Advanced), Modern History, Studies of Religion II, French Beginners

Annabelle Sharman: Trinity Catholic College - Lismore English (Advanced)

Oliver Simon: Trinity Catholic College - Lismore Mathematics Extension 1, Mathematics Extension 2, Physics

Rachael Toohey: Trinity Catholic College - Lismore Personal Development, Health and Physical Education, French Continuers

John Wilson: Trinity Catholic College - Lismore English (Advanced), Studies of Religion I

Jaliah Carlyle-Harris: Nimbin Central School - Legal Studies

Sammaya Okan: Nimbin Central School - Ancient History

Kai Prikulis: Nimbin Central School - Mathematics

Ashlea Tahlee Levi: Casino High School - Industrial Technology

Rebekah Harrison: Evans River Community School - Ancient History

Faith Chivers: St Mary's Catholic College - Mathematics General 2

Mollie Crompton: St Mary's Catholic College - Biology, Mathematics

Aidan Dougherty: St Mary's Catholic College - Mathematics General 2

Emily Flatley: St Mary's Catholic College - Mathematics, Mathematics Extension 1

Jesse Marshall: St Mary's Catholic College - Biology

Erin Miller: St Mary's Catholic College - Mathematics

Jack Moloney: St Mary's Catholic College - Mathematics General 2

Kaitlyn Summers: St Mary's Catholic College - Mathematics General 2

Munawara Ali: St Johns College - English (Advanced)

Mitchell Bourne: St Johns College - Biology, Geography, Mathematics General 2, Senior Science

Emily Coggan: St Johns College - Food Technology

Alice Edmondson: St Johns College - Personal Development, Health and Physical Education, Studies of Religion I

Grace Gilbert: St Johns College - Industrial Technology, Visual Arts

Mitchell Gough: St Johns College - Biology, Mathematics, Mathematics Extension 1, Physics

Lucy Guan: St Johns College - Visual Arts

Sasenie Jayanetty: St Johns College - Mathematics

Savannah McCarthy-Rooke: St Johns College - Personal Development, Health and Physical Education, Visual Arts

Nicholas McGirr: St Johns College - Industrial Technology

Swade Pay: St Johns College - Food Technology

Chelsea Peacock: St Johns College - Geography

Henry Railz: St Johns College - Industrial Technology

Hannah Sandoval: St Johns College - Visual Arts

Jack Schwager: St Johns College - English (Standard), Mathematics, Software Design and Development

Greta Scullard: St Johns College - Industrial Technology

Jacob Taylor: St Johns College - Industrial Technology, Mathematics General 2

Savannah Thomas: St Johns College - Industrial Technology

Piper-Leigh Tripp: St Johns College - Mathematics General 2

Logan Watmore: St Johns College - Industrial Technology

Brittany Wilson: St Johns College - Community and Family Studies, Mathematics General 2

Ruby Allen: St John's College Mathematics General 2

Darby Boucher: St John's College English (Advanced)

Phoebe Charters: St John's College English Extension 1, Music 1, Visual Arts

Thomas Clark: St John's College Industrial Technology

Jessica Connellan: St John's College Italian Continuers

Ava Curtin: St John's College English (Advanced), Mathematics Extension 1

Sophie Livotto: St John's College Mathematics General 2, Visual Arts

Chelsea McCosker: St John's College Industrial Technology

Mayha Nowlan: St John's College Textiles and Design

Sarah Parry: St John's College Italian Continuers

Sarai Sandral: St John's College English (Advanced), English Extension 1, Legal Studies, Mathematics General 2, Society and Culture

Olivia Sly: St John's College English (Advanced)

Hanna Spackman: St John's College Ancient History

Anna Theron: St John's College Visual Arts

Eloise Thomson: St John's College English (Advanced), Visual Arts

Padraig Wilson: St John's College Music 1

Ben Allen: Xavier Catholic College Ballina - Visual Arts

Ella Askew: Xavier Catholic College Ballina - Mathematics

Marley Baker: Xavier Catholic College Ballina - Mathematics General 2, Personal Development, Health and Physical Education, Studies of Religion I

Bridget Bakos: Xavier Catholic College Ballina - English (Advanced), Visual Arts, Spanish Beginners

Shimay Clark: Xavier Catholic College Ballina - Biology, English (Advanced)

Olivia Clarke: Xavier Catholic College Ballina - Visual Arts

Hannah Crawford: Xavier Catholic College Ballina - Personal Development, Health and Physical Education

Rylee Cruz: Xavier Catholic College Ballina - Italian Beginners

Ruby Faundez: Xavier Catholic College Ballina - English (Standard)

Bella Good: Xavier Catholic College Ballina - Biology, English (Advanced), Personal Development, Health and Physical Education, Studies of Religion I, Italian Beginners

Dylan Haydon: Xavier Catholic College Ballina - Software Design and Development

Eva Lampard: Xavier Catholic College Ballina - English (Standard)

Alex McDermott: Xavier Catholic College Ballina - Mathematics, Software Design and Development

Max McDermott: Xavier Catholic College Ballina - English Extension 1

Jackson McMaster: Xavier Catholic College Ballina - English (Advanced), Personal Development, Health and Physical Education, Hospitality Examination

Samantha Meredith: Xavier Catholic College Ballina - Hospitality Examination

Tahlie Murdoch: Xavier Catholic College Ballina - Ancient History, Biology, English (Advanced), Textiles and Design

Sachi Orrock: Xavier Catholic College Ballina - Mathematics General 2

Tyler Louise Parry: Xavier Catholic College Ballina - Mathematics General 2

Katerina Pavez-Santander: Xavier Catholic College Ballina - Italian Beginners

Olivia Peake: Xavier Catholic College Ballina - Mathematics

Zoe Reeve: Xavier Catholic College Ballina - Ancient History, English (Advanced), Legal Studies, Studies of Religion II, French Continuers

Hamish Ronchi-Robinson: Xavier Catholic College Ballina - Mathematics General 2

Sophie Sheehan: Xavier Catholic College Ballina - Mathematics General 2

Daniel Smith: Xavier Catholic College Ballina - Mathematics General 2

Luke Stockham: Xavier Catholic College Ballina - Mathematics Extension 1, Software Design and Development

Tully Waters: Xavier Catholic College Ballina - Mathematics

Aaron Watts: Xavier Catholic College Ballina - Mathematics, Mathematics Extension 1

Emily Weldon: Xavier Catholic College Ballina - Visual Arts

Cameron White: Xavier Catholic College Ballina - Mathematics

Cooper Wilson: Xavier Catholic College Ballina - Drama

Lachlan Wilson: Xavier Catholic College Ballina - English (Advanced), Personal Development, Health and Physical Education