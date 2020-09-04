HOWZAT! What John did to get an oval named after him

Casino's John McDonald celebrates with his Cricket Australia award honouring his years of dedicated service to the sport in 2013. Photo Stuart Turner / The Northern Star

A CASINO cricket oval will officially be named the John McDonald Cricket Oval.

Richmond Valley councillors approved a motion to name an oval at Queen Elizabeth Reserve during their last meeting.

The motion, raised by the Casino District Cricket Association, was submitted to council "to recognise the achievements and contribution of Mr McDonald to local cricket over

65 years".

John McDonald was honoured in 2009 when he celebrated 30 years as treasurer of the Casino District Cricket Association.

Mr McDonald's first cricket game for the Tatham club was in 1948.

Prior to his 30 years as treasurer, Mr McDonald was vice president of the club for 12 years.

He was named Casino District Cricket Association's first ever life member, in 1978, and was also made a life member of the Far North Coast Cricket Council in 1995.

He was awarded a Cricket Australia Award, honouring his years of dedicated service to the sport.

The club will be organising a naming ceremony and a sign to be erected later this year.

The proposal had support from authorities within local and regional cricket associations, who wrote letters to council suggesting the naming idea be approved.

On discussing the proposal, councillors addressed the issue that sporting fields were normally named after people who have passed away.

"In most cases it would seem a travesty that a person who is worthy of such an honour will not be recognised while still alive, and does not personally receive the accolades they rightly deserve," council documents explained.

"There are many examples of facilities across many local government areas which are named after living persons, including Casino's Queen Elizabeth Park itself.

"In a neighbouring council, there is the Adam Gilchrist Oval in Caniaba and the list could go on."