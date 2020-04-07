Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A development application has been submitted to Richmond Valley Council to convert the former indoor cricket centre at 51 Bruton St, Casino into a place of worship. Photo: Jackie Munro
A development application has been submitted to Richmond Valley Council to convert the former indoor cricket centre at 51 Bruton St, Casino into a place of worship. Photo: Jackie Munro
News

From cricketers appealing to an umpire to prayers to God

Jackie Munro
7th Apr 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Casino property has been everything from a drive-in theatre to an indoor cricket centre, and now it could be home to a church.

Richmond Valley Council has received a development application for the change of use of a sports centre building on Bruton St to a place of worship.

The proposal is on public exhibition and, according to application documents, the 49-51 Bruton St property is proposed to be changed to a place of worship, operated and owned by the Casino Christadelphian Church.

Proposed work includes the consolidation of four lots into one lot, with minor upgrades to the bathrooms to provide for ambulant access.

Other work will include delineation of the existing carpark, with future work to include additional overflow parking and the construction of an additional exit to the site.

According to christadelphia.org, Christadelphian belief differs from Christian faith and is a "worldwide community of Bible students whose fellowship is based on a common understanding of the Scriptures" with more than 50,000 members worldwide.

In Australia, the group worships in more than 140 locations, including Lismore, Ballina, Caniaba and Dunoon.

The development application is on public exhibition on Richmond Valley Council's website until April 9.

casino christadelphian development application northern rivers councils richmond valley council
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Dozens of healthcare staff recruited in Northern NSW

        premium_icon Dozens of healthcare staff recruited in Northern NSW

        News STUDENTS and recently retired health workers have joined the Local Health District ranks in COVID-19 battle.

        LATEST: Updated coronavirus cases in Northern NSW

        premium_icon LATEST: Updated coronavirus cases in Northern NSW

        News There are now 47 confirmed cases in our region

        Pro surfer's plea to keep beaches open

        premium_icon Pro surfer's plea to keep beaches open

        Surfing Owen Wright has begged Ballina council to keep beaches open

        Shock sentence for Casino man who bit cop, exposed penis

        premium_icon Shock sentence for Casino man who bit cop, exposed penis

        News The man, who was wearing a bra, had visible syringes in vehicle