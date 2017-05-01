Why are people howling at the full moon in Lennox Head?

CONTROVERSIAL: A digital image of the proposed Lake Ainsworth Olympic ski jump facility provided by the NSW Office of Sport.

DON'T be alarmed if you hear howling in the streets of Lennox Head in the coming weeks - it will be a howl of protest.

In an artistic response to the proposed eleven story Olympic Ski Jump at Lake Ainsworth, the Lennox Arts Board Inc. (LAB) is hosting a group Howl of Protest. The howl, timed to take place on the full moon, will be held on May 11 at 5pm in front of the Lennox Head Surf Lifesaving Club.

This will be an art event featuring performance artists. The group Howl will be recorded by a filmmaker, with the Welcome to Country by Traditional Owner, Lois Cook to start proceedings.

Dogs on leads are invited and attendees are asked, as this is a solemn occasion, to wear black.

LAB Vice President, Melissa Wright, said that the group is appalled at the proposal which will desecrate our unspoiled coastline.

"The Howl of Protest is an opportunity for people to express their outrage at this ridiculous proposal" Ms Wright said. "Locals and visitors love Lennox for its small-town vibe and natural beauty. This ski-jump will negatively effect the very thing that they love about the village".

The Lennox Head Against the Ski Jump Group will be on hand to provide information on how people can best make their voice heard.