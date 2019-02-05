Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Some of the containers for sale as part of highway site auction.
Some of the containers for sale as part of highway site auction.
News

How'd you like to own some highway history?

Adam Hourigan
by
5th Feb 2019 1:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHETHER you're looking for a piece of Pacific Highway history, or need some industrial leftovers on the cheap, the progress of the new bridge may be a boon for you.

In a sign of the ever progressing state of the new highway construction, the surplus of the Harwood compound built by the joint venture is up for auction next week.

Whether you're looking for a 60x12 metre office, toilets, shipping containers, or even just a barbecue used to help feed the workers, there are more than 100 lots on offer in the end of project sale.

The auction has inspection from Thursday, February 14 from 10am-3pm and the auction begins at 10am Friday, February 15 on site at the compound site at Mill Lane, Harwood.

There is a 12% buyers premium on all items.

For more information contact Aylward Auctioneers and Valuers.

clarence development harwood bridge pacific highway
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Trinity puts support in place amid ex-teacher's allegations

    premium_icon Trinity puts support in place amid ex-teacher's allegations

    Crime COUNSELLING has been offered to staff and students of the Lismore college as a former teacher faces accusations in Cambodia.

    'Bittersweet' moment as 43-year career comes to an end

    premium_icon 'Bittersweet' moment as 43-year career comes to an end

    Business Lismore menswear specialist is looking forward to the next chapter

    Why this 387-lot development was finally rejected

    premium_icon Why this 387-lot development was finally rejected

    News Decision on $40 million proposal was met with a standing ovation

    Woman grabbed, dragged into car by Goonellabah man

    premium_icon Woman grabbed, dragged into car by Goonellabah man

    News The 21-year-old man is facing serious charges

    • 5th Feb 2019 7:45 AM