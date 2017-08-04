How your coffee can combat homelessness

This Friday you can help combat homelessness by buying a coffee.

CAFES around Australia will be donating $1 from every coffee sold today.

CafeSmart unites the community over their favourite brew to help fund local homeless services.

In Lismore, Benchtop Espresso, on Keen Street, and Flock Espresso and Eats on Woodlark Street will be participating.

In Ballina, you can go to Green Coast Coffee on River Street.

While Allpress Espresso on Banksia Drive and Three Blue Ducks at The Farm in Byron Bay will be joining in too.

In Brunswick Heads, Homegrown Brunswick Heads on Booyun Street, and Jones and Co Counter on Tweed Street will be participating.

It is organised by the Streetsmart - action against homelessness initiative.

With more than $4 million raised and more than 1417 projects funded the aim is to support local, grassroots community projects helping people who are experiencing homelessness or who are at risk.

In 2000 StreetSmart Founder Adam Robinson was acutely aware of the growing homelessness problems in Australia.

In 2003 he set up StreetSmart Australia, based on a UK organisation of the same name.

CEO of World Vision Tim Costello is the patron of the organisation which also runs other fundraising intitiatives, like All Stars Diner, Dinesmart, Runsmart and Collective.

And in related coffee news, Benchtop Espresso were able to raise $1250 for the Lismore recovery.

Benchtop Espresso offered their signature drinks - salted caramel popcorn coffee, jaffa orange blossom and dark chocolate, and cardamom and rose water coffee - as part of a fundraiser in July.

It will be donated to the Salvation Army Flood Appeal.