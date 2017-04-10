How you helped during the flood

AN ARMY of volunteers, not-for-profits and companies are helping get Lismore back on its feet.

There has been an outpouring of donations and financial support, but there have also been countless acts of kindness which have made all the difference to people during this disaster.

Here are just some of those stories.

UPDATE, 4.46pm:



Spotlight

The handicraft franchise has sent out $15 gift vouchers as a "small gesture" to support its 3800 Lismore VIP members.

Spotlight also offered customers to re-gift the voucher to others in need, the company said in the email to its VIP customers.

Quayside Motors, Lismore



Six cars was donated to the Ngunya Jarjum Aboriginal Child and Family Support group by Quayside Motors to helping the community service maintain its vital work after the floods destroyed several of their cars.

Fleet manager, Miro Bradford said the cars will enable the staff to provide access for indigenous children to attend classes and other training.

Christadelphians Church, South Lismore

Members of the church banded together to put on a public barbecue to provide meals for workers involved in flood repairs and affected residents.

Second hand clothing, food drops and Bowen therapy were also available at the chruch's support pop-up at the weekend.

MONDAY

Colourworks

COLOURWORKS Australia Pty Ltd has announced it will donate $50,000 worth of office equipment to help businesses affected by the recent flood to get back on their feet.

Managing Director Chris Rowthorne said. "Our business was one of the lucky ones missing out on inundation by only a few inches. One staff member's house along with many of our clients were inundated and we want to help them get back on their feet both physically and mentally ASAP.

"Almost no one has flood insurance due to the high cost of premiums so support has to come from the community and we are willing and able as a business to offer this kind of support."

The offer is open to any business that requires printers and/or photocopiers and lost their equipment in the flood. To apply simply email floodrecovery@colourworks.com.au and you will receive an application form. From there each applicant will be contacted to assess requirements. As unknown demand is forecast and the offer is for a limited amount of equipment applicants are encouraged to respond promptly.

Colourworks Australia supports more than1500 businesses from five office locations in NSW. We specialize in customising business technology services and applications that achieve real business process automation outcomes.

St John's Ambulance

St John NSW Lismore Division has declined a donation of $2,500 - instead asking it to be re-directed to another community who have been badly affected by floods in Northern NSW.

Despite having lost equipment themselves, the Lismore Division recognised their counterparts in the Kingscliff Division were in urgent need of support. While Kingscliff volunteers were assisting emergency services in their local community, they lost a fully stocked ambulance and a significant amount of equipment to the floods.

Upon hearing of the damage, the Granville Division in Sydney pledged $2,500 to both Lismore and Kingscliff.

"We were devastated to hear about Kingscliff where their ambulance has been lost and members have lost homes due to the floods. Lismore members are equally affected. As a demonstration of solidarity to our cousins up North, Granville Combined Division will be donating $2,500 to both Kingscliff and Lismore Divisions.

"In an even more amazing gesture of generosity, the Lismore Division has asked us to give their donation of $2,500 to Kingscliff," said Isabelle Moutia, Superintendent of the Granville Combined Division.

Both Divisions in Lismore and Kingscliff, who despite being affected by the consequences of extreme weather themselves, had teams in place within an hour of activation to support their local communities.

St John Ambulance Australia is a self-funded charitable organisation active in all States and Territories, dedicated to helping people in sickness, distress, suffering or danger. To help our volunteers continue their essential work in communities in NSW visit: www.stjohnnsw.com.au or call 1300 360 455.



BaptistCares Lismore StreetCare trailer in action at the South Lismore Railway station hub. Volunteer Doug Taylor, left, and Barry Brooks BaptistCare Community Chaplain. Contributed

Baptist Care

BaptistCare's community chaplain, Barry Brooks has spearheaded a team of volunteers at the Recovery Hub in South Lismore. Thousands of sausage sandwiches have been handed out as well as a listening ear. Barry, as community chaplain will be continuing his work throughout Lismore in supporting the local community.

An additional service of BaptistCare is their No Interest Loan Scheme (NILS) which is supported by Good Shepherd Microfinance in conjunction with the National Australia Bank. This program allows people on low incomes to purchase household items such as bedding, furniture, white goods and car repair.

Harvest Cafe

Restore Lismore Flood Fundraiser, Wednesday 12, 6.30-9pm at Harvest Old Bakery.

Food by Harvest and Food Story, drinks by Stone and Wood and Brookies Gin, raffles, and an auction, with proceeds to Rebuild Lismore.

Donations from Driftlab, Newrybar Merchants, Harvest Deli, Art House and more.

Byron Shire Council

Free furniture for Byron Shire flood victims.

The council opened a Flood Relief Furniture Depot at the Mullumbimby Railway Station.

Open Friday and Saturday from 10am-4pm and then Mon-Sat 10am-4pm for the next few weeks.

Only taking in essential furniture items, needed by homes that have been devastated by floods.

There is a loading dock where vehicles can back up to for delivery, at the end of the back of the railway platform. Enter from Prince Street.

Condition of items must be at least reasonable, not broken, please give as you'd like to receive.

If you have furniture items to donate, the council can organise for collection and for flood victims needing furniture, they can organise delivery for within Byron Shire.

Furniture items; bed bases - all sizes, mattresses - all sizes, chests of drawers, bookshelves, shelving, electrical goods - (only if they are in working condition), washing machines, fridges, dryers, leads and power boards, and electrical kitchen items (microwave, toasters etc).

For more information, or to organise to donate furniture items, contact the Mullumbimby and District Neighbourhood Centre on (02) 6684 1286, or Nicqui Yazdi 0402013177, or Justine Speed 0418 187 789 - during business hours only.

Lismore Shopping Square and Lismore Chamber of Commerce

Organised 34 temporary retail spaces available for use by businesses who have been affected by the flood. These spaces will be available inside Lismore Shopping Square for a period of up to a 6 weeks and includes tables, power, and security for Retailers at no cost.

As availability is limited, please contact us as soon as possible if you would like more information regarding this, please send an email to admin@lismorechamber.com.au

Southern Cross University

To aid in small business recovery, SCU is offering local enterprises free university working space and internet connections.

SCU have an array of IT labs and other enterprise facilities which we can make available to local business owners right away. Someone can register, arrive with their laptop, hook it up and use the University's wireless systems and internet connectivity. If they don't have a laptop we can set them up on a PC. That way their business can continue and they can get back on their feet more quickly."

Business owners wanting further details or to register, please phone 1800 659 460 or email libdesk@scu.edu.au

Fromelles Manor

RSL LifeCare offered this assistance:

1. Commercial Laundry facilities to wash & dry clothes and linen at Fromelles Manor Lismore.

2. Bathroom facilities. Warm showers

3. Community room for kids playgroups or similar. Tea & coffee and a bite to eat.

Lismore Skate and Putt Putt

Local small business Lismore Skate and Putt Putt has been drastically effected by the recent floods.

Local volunteers, friends and family held a working bee on Saturday in an attempt to get the putt putt golf course cleaned up and operational for the holidays to at least give them some way to earn income over the holidays.

Fundraiser for artists

Arts Northern Rivers has partnered with Common Ground Byron Bay to assist with raising and distributing funds for the crowd funding campaign, Northern Rivers Artists Flood Campaign, currently up on the Go Fund Me platform.

Arts Northern Rivers hopes the campaign will raise $10k and we are currently in the process of setting up a subcommittee of local representatives who will assist with making the distribution process of those funds both fair and transparent for all.

If people are interested in applying for assistance they are urged to watch the Arts Northern Rivers social media posts for updated information about how to apply.

For people who would like to donate to supporting artists and arts organisations please do so online at: https://www.gofundme.com/vvrcgk-northern-rivers-artists-flood-fund.

